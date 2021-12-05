Take a look at these homes on the Norwich market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(Norwich, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norwich will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahBll_0dEhe9zT00

407 Doing, Norwich, 13815

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1957

With approximately 275 Acres of STATE FORESTLand across the Street, including SNOWMOBILEtrails, this was a Hunter's Cabin. Find Apple and Plum Trees as you are meandering. There is a Barn and a Potting Shed, and 3/4's of an acre is fenced. The Septic was installed in 2015, and the Well has a 2016 Pump. In addition, the property is SOLAR POWERED. The small building out back has a 6 person winterized hot tub SHED. Rustic to say the least, but with TLC..you may find great enjoyment! Seller financing available.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Flanagan, RSPS, ePRO, Howard Hanna at 607-336-8080

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-130174)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2yaO_0dEhe9zT00

33 Lee Avenue, Norwich, 13815

2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nice starter or retirement home located in the newly designated Museum District in the city of Norwich, Home is heated by natural gas and electric. Hot water heater is three years old, 200 AMP electric and radon mitigation system. Attic is paneled and the home has blown-in insulation.Nice private backyard and is in move-in condition.

For open house information, contact Stephen Bernardi, Howard Hanna at 607-336-8080

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-132184)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uwq1U_0dEhe9zT00

43 Gold Street, Norwich, 13815

4 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,077 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property was acquired in October of 2016. Since then there is a New Roof , New Siding, New Insulation, New Windows and Brand New 200 Amp Service, New Boiler, New Hot Water Heater. Now, New Kitchen Ceiling & Floor, along with a Refurbished Back Room. Would work as an Investment Property. Seller will be putting on New Roof out back and repainting deck so you may see work in progress. See Virtual Tour.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Flanagan, RSPS, ePRO, Howard Hanna at 607-336-8080

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-129908)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MasaP_0dEhe9zT00

675 Kilroy Road, Oxford, 13830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1992

On top of the world with a gorgeous view! Enjoy living out in the country in this 3 bedroom/2 bath home with plenty of room to roam on 10 acres of land. Watch the wildlife, deer, turkey. 10 minutes from Village of Oxford, 20 minutes to Greene. Call today for your appointment!

For open house information, contact Karen Cammarata, ABR, RSPS, Howard Hanna at 607-336-8080

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-132320)

See more property details

