Check out these homes for sale in Maysville now

Maysville Dispatch
Maysville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Maysville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Maysville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1872 Stivers Road, Aberdeen, 45101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3-4 bedroom home boasts just under 2000 square feet of living space! Bonus/Rec room currently being used as 4th bedroom, could have many uses. Enjoy the covered back deck and privacy fence lined backyard with pool!

For open house information, contact Rachael Jodrey, Ring Real Estate Co. at 937-378-3800

258 Billie Lane, Sprigg Twp, 45144

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2000

New Listing-PURE COUNTRY!13 gorgeous acres, located on a private dead-end road.This home is just waiting for your family, offering 3 bdrms., 2 full baths, kitchen/dining and laundry room, back deck, 2 car attached garage, an additional large detached workshop w/electric and concrete B floor.Spacious yard,fenced pasture field for your animals,remainder acreage in woods, where you can hunt, enjoy the wildlife, or just delight in the peaceful surroundings! A great family opportunity! Asking $179,90

For open house information, contact Carma Cluxton, Wilson Realtors at 937-515-1424

2410 St Rt 247, Monroe Twp, 45144

2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country Setting! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home setting on 1.3 acres with a nice size back yard. Home has had some recent updates. 48x32 pole barn with 16x10 addition and 16' ceiling. Barn has large sliding drive thru doors.

For open house information, contact Amanda Fite, Wilson Realtors at 937-515-1424

214 Grant Lane, Tollesboro, 41189

3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Gorgeous home with huge detached garage and over 2 acres! This home sports three bedrooms with three full baths as well as a attached garage and great views. Come see this one before its gone

For open house information, contact Rick Szaks, Lincoln Real Estate at 859-273-2222

