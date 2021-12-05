Take a look at these homes for sale in Alexander

(Alexander, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8836 Kristen Circle, Mabelvale, 72103 6 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,644 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Hardwood floors and granite countertops on 3 acres surrounded by fruit and ornamental trees. Equipped to be a mini farm, contains chicken coop, large dog yard and two livestock stalls on concrete floor with drains. 6 BR, 3 BA, 2 floored attics. Bonus room, 3 BR 1 BA upstairs and 2 BR, 1 BA, master suite and safe room downstairs. Beautiful deck across back of home. 30x70 heated/cooled shop with 3 bay doors, ½ bath and kitchenette. HOME QUALIFIES FOR 100% FINANCING w/REGIONS SEE ATTACHED DOC & REMARKS!

For open house information, contact Beth Butram-Haley, Keller Williams Realty LR Branch at 501-907-5959

14763 S Nash, Alexander, 72002 5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,687 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Magnificent county estate on 3 beautiful acres. This stately home features a majestic main floor with gleaming tile and large picturesque windows, a wood paneled office, den and luxe kitchen appointed with handsome custom cabinetry. Master suite features two spacious closets and spa like bath. Upstairs features a game room, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Safe room/wine cellar included.

For open house information, contact Dustin Turner, Exp Realty at 866-720-5056

2412 Mcpherson Springs, Mabelvale, 72103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This country home is located in the Bryant School District, is in move-in condition, & has lots of extras including a 3 car carport, large screened-in front porch, enclosed back porch, several nice storage buildings, storm shelter, and a fenced yard. There are also many improvements including a newer roof, windows, hot water heater, and HVAC. The great room has a cozy gas fireplace and nice built-ins. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and a coffee bar. Let's schedule a time to see this great home!

For open house information, contact Kristie McDaniel, McDaniel & Co. REALTORS Branch at 501-888-3000

321 Rice, Little Rock, 72205 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new construction! High ceilings, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, fabulous lighting. THREE porches! 1 car garage, big closets and gorgeous bathrooms - Open floorplan on the main for easy living! COME SEE!!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Adkins, IRealty Arkansas at 501-224-3900