ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenville

Greenville News Beat
Greenville News Beat
 5 days ago

(Greenville, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auzvs_0dEhe3h700

318 Hickory Street, Greenville, 36037

6 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,194 Square Feet | Built in 1900

***BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1900'S HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN*** THIS HOME HAS 6 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS AND SHOWS GREAT. THE BACK YARD HAS A PRIVACY FENCE AND DETACHED CARPORT. IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF A LARGE HOME, THIS IS IT!

For open house information, contact Sandra Harper, First Realty of Greenville at 334-382-2688

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-501492)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oUxm_0dEhe3h700

127 Manningham Road, Greenville, 36037

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,491 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Simply beautiful traditional style home located on a beautiful lot in town. Multi-level rooflines and a copper awning add charm and character. Built in 2003 this home has been well maintained. With a total of 2491 sq ft, it feels quite open and spacious. The living room and dining room have nice wood laminate flooring. Interesting architectural features give this space a custom feel. The kitchen has custom cabinetry and a nice breakfast area overlooking the private backyard. A split bedroom floorplan with a master bedroom that has a vaulted ceiling and a wonderful addition of a reading nook or office, and a nice master bathroom with a jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. The other side of the house has two nice size rooms and a large hall bathroom with double vanity. The large bonus room upstairs makes a perfect playroom or office. The fenced backyard has a large covered patio. A double garage makes entry to the house convenient and dry. This one won't last long. Schedule your viewing soon!

For open house information, contact Glenn Cooper, First Realty of Greenville at 334-382-2688

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-507000)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Greenville, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Cooper
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greenville News Beat

Greenville News Beat

Greenville, AL
66
Followers
287
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy