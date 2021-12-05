Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenville

(Greenville, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

318 Hickory Street, Greenville, 36037 6 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,194 Square Feet | Built in 1900

***BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1900'S HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN*** THIS HOME HAS 6 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS AND SHOWS GREAT. THE BACK YARD HAS A PRIVACY FENCE AND DETACHED CARPORT. IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF A LARGE HOME, THIS IS IT!

127 Manningham Road, Greenville, 36037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,491 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Simply beautiful traditional style home located on a beautiful lot in town. Multi-level rooflines and a copper awning add charm and character. Built in 2003 this home has been well maintained. With a total of 2491 sq ft, it feels quite open and spacious. The living room and dining room have nice wood laminate flooring. Interesting architectural features give this space a custom feel. The kitchen has custom cabinetry and a nice breakfast area overlooking the private backyard. A split bedroom floorplan with a master bedroom that has a vaulted ceiling and a wonderful addition of a reading nook or office, and a nice master bathroom with a jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. The other side of the house has two nice size rooms and a large hall bathroom with double vanity. The large bonus room upstairs makes a perfect playroom or office. The fenced backyard has a large covered patio. A double garage makes entry to the house convenient and dry. This one won't last long. Schedule your viewing soon!

