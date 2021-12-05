ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Check out these Pleasanton homes on the market

Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 5 days ago

(Pleasanton, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

729 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, 78064

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 760 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Come make this home your own! This property has been gutted and is waiting for you to create your dream home. Located on a spacious lot, this property features a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom layout.

1183 Cr 421, Christine, 78012

3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Country Living at its best! The home is located on secluded 8.86 acres. This 2 year old, 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you and your family to move on in. Buyer will need to verify all utilities.

