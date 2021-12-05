ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Take a look at these homes on the market in Elk City

Elk City Digest
Elk City Digest
 5 days ago

(Elk City, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elk City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tknp5_0dEhdt2500

302 Maple Street, Elk City, 73644

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This beautiful home is situated on a corner lot, has been tastefully updated throughout and is move in ready! Floorplan offers 3 beds/2 baths, 2 living areas, dining area and spacious kitchen. Gorgeous woodgrain tile floors, new fireplace insert and updated windows & doors. Kitchen offers lots of counterspace, open concept to dining and new appliances. Huge backyard w/ privacy fence and outdoor storage building. Mature trees and sidewalk from street to front porch. New roof installed in 2020. The Eastland Addition is a favorite neighborhood among many with easy access to I-40 and located close to parks and shopping.

For open house information, contact Amy Robbins, Moxy Realty at 580-243-2929

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-968942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsHvd_0dEhdt2500

111 Ramsey Place, Elk City, 73644

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This nicely remodeled home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage and a large backyard with privacy fence. Must see property!

For open house information, contact Tammie Stout, RE/MAX ALL AMERICAN REALTY at 580-225-1502

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-984520)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eJSB_0dEhdt2500

20632 E 1110 Road, Canute, 73626

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1960

5 acres with easy access to Canute or Elk City. 2 bath, 1 bath home to renovate and make your own or a nice site to build. 5 acres is a rare find. Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact CHERYLE GRIFFITH, RE/MAX ALL AMERICAN REALTY at 580-225-1502

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-981469)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHEzz_0dEhdt2500

11781 N 1970, Elk City, 73644

2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Metal Barn home with shop on 4 acres. This has open floor plan with loft large tiled shower huge laundry room. Shope is part of the structure large overhead door and overhead hoist. Property has great water well one acre of gravel, property has lots of potential and many multi-purpose uses.

For open house information, contact Tyler Harrison, WESTERN OKLAHOMA REALTY LLC at 580-225-6271

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-876397)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canute, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
City
Elk City, OK
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Robbins
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elk City Digest

Elk City Digest

Elk City, OK
59
Followers
283
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy