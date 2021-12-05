Take a look at these homes on the market in Elk City

(Elk City, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elk City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

302 Maple Street, Elk City, 73644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This beautiful home is situated on a corner lot, has been tastefully updated throughout and is move in ready! Floorplan offers 3 beds/2 baths, 2 living areas, dining area and spacious kitchen. Gorgeous woodgrain tile floors, new fireplace insert and updated windows & doors. Kitchen offers lots of counterspace, open concept to dining and new appliances. Huge backyard w/ privacy fence and outdoor storage building. Mature trees and sidewalk from street to front porch. New roof installed in 2020. The Eastland Addition is a favorite neighborhood among many with easy access to I-40 and located close to parks and shopping.

111 Ramsey Place, Elk City, 73644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This nicely remodeled home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage and a large backyard with privacy fence. Must see property!

20632 E 1110 Road, Canute, 73626 2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1960

5 acres with easy access to Canute or Elk City. 2 bath, 1 bath home to renovate and make your own or a nice site to build. 5 acres is a rare find. Priced to sell!

11781 N 1970, Elk City, 73644 2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Metal Barn home with shop on 4 acres. This has open floor plan with loft large tiled shower huge laundry room. Shope is part of the structure large overhead door and overhead hoist. Property has great water well one acre of gravel, property has lots of potential and many multi-purpose uses.

