Take a look at these homes on the market in Portage

W7821 Donlin Dr, Pardeeville, 53954 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Welcome home to main level living; 3 bedrooms with oversized closets and laundry/combination mud room on the first floor. Step into this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom slice of heaven. Nestled in a country subdivision on an expansive 1 acre lot, this well cared for home offers convenience and country living at it finest complete with wood burning stove and 3 season sunroom. Enjoy plenty of storage for your outdoor toys in the 2 car garage and custom built two story storage shed. Homes like this one are a rare find! All offers are due by Monday 11/15 and will be reviewed by seller on Tuesday.

W7990 Jonathan Dr, Pardeeville, 53954 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1990

OFFER BUMP. Location is King!!!! This is what everyone is waiting for. 3 bed, 2 bath, Custom Built Ranch located just outside of town West of Portage. As soon as you walk inside you see the beautiful fireplace, nice sized kitchen and eat in Sunny dining area. There is a great sitting room just off the Foyer and a big beautiful deck off of the kitchen/dining area. When on your back deck you will overlook your 1 acre lot with mature trees and gorgeous yard. Master bed and Bath are very large and there is a jetted tub and walk in shower. Others features are full basement, great main level laundry, 2 car garage that is heated if you want. Less than an hour to south side of Madison. 48 Minutes to Middleton, 30 minutes Deforest.

132 E Emmett St, Portage, 53901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Showings begin 10/4. Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath on the end of a quiet street. The updates go on and on! Flooring, bathrooms, lighting and fresh paint just scratch the surface! Located near parks, schools, and downtown portage. The possibilities are endless with this one. Bring your ideas home!

S6330 Bluff Rd, Merrimac, 53561 3 Beds 4 Baths | $107,000 | Duplex | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 2008

THIS LISTING IS FOR 1/4 OWNERSHIP OF UNIT #6 (use period 2). Enjoy all that Devil's Head Resort & the area have to offer, with a fraction of the investment & upkeep! This gorgeous, updated condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 full, & 2 half baths, spread out over 3 floors provide space for entertaining or relaxing & comes fully furnished. Vaulted ceilings, views of the golf course, & a walk-out basement will leave you in awe. The unit sleeps 10-12 comfortably & can be rented out for income when you're not around - current rent is $600+/night. Your 1/4 ownership provides ~13 weeks of use each year; end unit provides added space & privacy. Year-round entertainment is abundant with a golf course & ski hill out your back door. Lake WI, WI Dells, Devil's Lake & more are a short drive away. Sold As-Is.

