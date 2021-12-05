Check out these Camdenton homes on the market

(Camdenton, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Camdenton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

306 Seabright Drive, Osage Beach, 65065 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,420 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see the LARGEST 3 bedroom/3 bath floor plan in Tan Tar A Estates. Living space inside and out! There is enough room to have the whole group come and visit and this 3400 sq ft home. Recently updated and ready for you to move right in. New flooring, new furniture, and all new linens, towels and bedding stay with the new owner. If you want to kkep your main suite private and rent out the two HUGE bedroom suites above, that is possible, too. Please check availability with agent, the house is rented most of the time.

For open house information, contact CHRIS WINTER, Estates Realty at 573-348-1010

7450 Hwy 7, Roach, 65787 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in None

This is the one you have been waiting to hit the market! 1612 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bath home located just south of Climax Springs on State Hwy 7, is a few miles from The Lake of the Ozarks, and Truman Lake is a short 35 Min. Drive for fishing and boating. Lots of room for outdoor activities. Property is perfect for horses or other animals with 10.69 acres of open pasture, fenced, and a pond. Room for a big garden with two young fruit trees behind the home. 30 x 45 Barn and 32 x48 detached garage doubles as a workshop.

For open house information, contact Kevin Davison, United Country Lake Area Properties at 573-346-2822

6 The Estates Of Kinderhook, Camdenton, 65020 4 Beds 4 Baths | $927,981 | Single Family Residence | 4,160 Square Feet | Built in None

(Pre-Construction) The Estates of Kinderhook is the premier private gated community of the Lake of the Ozarks. With beautiful scenery, mature trees date back to the mid-1800s, all nestled in a 5-acre lot. A luxury community pool and a private clubhouse gym are central aspects of this property's premier country club lifestyle. Not to mention that all developments will be offered the ability to rent their properties; this means that even while you are not at your luxury home, there is a massive potential for an additional revenue stream. In addition, this luxury property comes with many great highlights: a four-bed, four-bath design, an outdoor living space perfect for family and friends, and a spacious kitchen that includes several top-of-the-line appliances. Almost every aspect of this new construction is upgradeable, from an unfinished walkout basement and/or a second floor for an additional $40,000 each, different exterior construction, a built-in pool, and much more!

For open house information, contact Annamarie Hopkins, Columbia Real Estate, LLC at 573-777-7653

5326 N State Hwy 7, Camdenton, 65020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in None

Ever Dream of Owning your own Log Home ??? Well here it is..Natural Log Home 3 Bed 2 ba Open Floor plan with Wood beams thru out..Vaulted ceilings, Stone Fireplace in Living area. Kitchen has lots of space with Big Island w/ cutting board. Wood flooring on main level and vinyl flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms Full basement finished with walk out with Lots of room and storage all it needs is carpeting or flooring. 2 Car attached garage (Oversize) with generator inside but owner have never used it)..30x30 Metal Shop with 8' door..Lots of Deer and Turkey and has a perfect spot in back of Home for a Nice big ponds!!! All this needs is some TLC and you'll have a Beautiful Log Home to Enjoy!!!!!! Very Private setting and Great Investment!!!! Co-mo Internet is coming SOON

For open house information, contact Dan Kusgen, Coldwell Banker Lake Country at 573-346-3333