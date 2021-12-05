Grove-curious? These homes are on the market
(Grove, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Charming home and 60 acres! Home includes custom closet shelving, crown molding, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, large utility room, and an extra room that could be used for a second living area or office. Wood burning fireplace insert to keep you warm. The home also has a backup diesel generator that will run the entire home if ever needed. Outdoor security lights on all sides of the home. A large patio / carport area. The out buildings are as amazing!!! Ready for horses, cattle, your choice... Pipe corrals, working pens, 1 concrete barn with office space , bathroom facilities, and could be used as apartment, or storage space.The horse barn has tack room, stalls, indoor riding area. Also Equipment shed, 2 RV hookups,1 with waste facility, and a welding shop!
You'll fall in love with this beautifully remodeled move in ready home. This home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen has new granite countertops, new stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets, dining area, 300 sq ft sunroom, large deck with fire pit, 2 storage buildings, storm shelter, 2 car carport, newer metal roof, Back up 9000w generator, totally fenced yard, nicely landscaped yard.
Located on Patricia Island.. This OPEN CONCEPT CUSTOM BUILT BRICK home features 3 BR/ 2 full baths, hardwood & tile floors, granite counters throughout, 2 car garage, golf cart garage, and a bonus room. The large back yard has a chain linked fence. (Seller has removed the carpet in the bedrooms to allow buyer to choose their own flooring) A great home to raise a family in or retire there!!!
This seasonal lake view home is nestled on a large treed lot in the Silver Thunderbird Club, a private area on Grand Lake perfectly suited for lake life! The home features wood floors, a charming stone fireplace, full finished basement and two decks. One boat slip is included in the community dock. The home is also close to Monkey Island - home to world-class resorts, golf, fishing, boating, restaurants and nightlife.
