Grove-curious? These homes are on the market

(Grove, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

66901 E 160 Rd, Wyandotte, 74370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Farm | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Charming home and 60 acres! Home includes custom closet shelving, crown molding, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, large utility room, and an extra room that could be used for a second living area or office. Wood burning fireplace insert to keep you warm. The home also has a backup diesel generator that will run the entire home if ever needed. Outdoor security lights on all sides of the home. A large patio / carport area. The out buildings are as amazing!!! Ready for horses, cattle, your choice... Pipe corrals, working pens, 1 concrete barn with office space , bathroom facilities, and could be used as apartment, or storage space.The horse barn has tack room, stalls, indoor riding area. Also Equipment shed, 2 RV hookups,1 with waste facility, and a welding shop!

26081 S 667 Rd, Grove, 74344 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Mobile Home | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1999

You'll fall in love with this beautifully remodeled move in ready home. This home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen has new granite countertops, new stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets, dining area, 300 sq ft sunroom, large deck with fire pit, 2 storage buildings, storm shelter, 2 car carport, newer metal roof, Back up 9000w generator, totally fenced yard, nicely landscaped yard.

417 Fairway Circle, Grove, 74344 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Located on Patricia Island.. This OPEN CONCEPT CUSTOM BUILT BRICK home features 3 BR/ 2 full baths, hardwood & tile floors, granite counters throughout, 2 car garage, golf cart garage, and a bonus room. The large back yard has a chain linked fence. (Seller has removed the carpet in the bedrooms to allow buyer to choose their own flooring) A great home to raise a family in or retire there!!!

26610 S 540 Road, Afton, 74331 3 Beds 4 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This seasonal lake view home is nestled on a large treed lot in the Silver Thunderbird Club, a private area on Grand Lake perfectly suited for lake life! The home features wood floors, a charming stone fireplace, full finished basement and two decks. One boat slip is included in the community dock. The home is also close to Monkey Island - home to world-class resorts, golf, fishing, boating, restaurants and nightlife.

