Take a look at these homes for sale in Cortez

22410 Road K, Cortez, 81321 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,298,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,273 Square Feet | Built in None

Elecia Bellmire, Regents Real Estate Group Inc., C: 970-739-7785, elecia@coloradopropertyforsale.com, www.crenmls.com: Nestled in the rolling prairie, covered in sage brush, piñon, and juniper of southwest CO, this unique home sits on 35 acres in Indian Camp Ranch Subdivision with sweeping views of all the surrounding mountain ranges. Indian Camp Ranch is 1200 acres with more than 210 Anasazi Ruins and has been featured in National Geographic, Archaeology, Smithsonian, the History Channel, and the Travel Channel. Indian Camp Ranch is also recorded on the National Register of Historic Places. This property has 9 of its own archaeology sites and borders BLM on the West and South sides for peace & serenity. The private drive leads you to two towers that frame the Sleeping Ute Mountain perfectly between the home and garage. Made of local stone and stucco this home echoes the pueblos of the past with southwest designs but with all the luxury amenities one would expect from a home of this grandeur. Through the entry, huge logs frame the walls of windows that warm you with southern exposure in the winter and highlight blue skies, the high desert and a panoramic view of the CO mountain landscapes. Open floor plan offers custom kitchen with large pantry and a breakfast nook with outdoor patio to show off those views. There is also a formal dining room and a large living room with a kiva fireplace. A bedroom or custom Office with wood paneling and a guest bathroom with steam shower flank the living area. Upstairs takes you through a tower of petroglyphs and a series of peep holes with straight shots to the Lone Cone Mountain, Mesa Verde & Ute Mountain. This stairway leads you to the rooftop patio for 360 view of the San Miguel Mountains, La Plata Mountains, Mesa Verde, Shiprock, Lukachukai Mountains and Sleeping Ute Mountain. Downstairs level has a master bedroom suite and a door to an outside private shower surrounded by a magnificent rock wall. There is also a kiva and kid area with ladders and hideaways. A patio door leads to the outside yard with a sunken fire pit with rock seats and trails leading all over the property. Another bedroom with full bath sits to the west along with a mechanical room and laundry room. The two car garage has plenty of storage area and even has a water tank in the tower for fire mitigation if needed. This home truly has too many details to mention, please schedule a showing today of your future dream home.

22554 Road G.2, Cortez, 81321 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

Khrysta Woody, Regents Real Estate Group Inc., C: 970-560-7766, khrysta@regentsrealestategroup.com, www.crenmls.com: LOOK NO FURTHER...... Country home only a few minutes from town. 3 bed 2 bath newly remodeled house. Quiet neighborhood awaiting any and all needs. 4.8 acres with 5 shares of MVI pressurized water. Multiple well built dog kennels with runs that could be easily converted into horse/cow pens. Full Rv hook ups conveniently located. This property is ready and able to go in any direction. Beautiful mountain views in all direction. Don't miss out on this one....Call today for a showing!

712 Canyon, Cortez, 81321 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in None

Brenda Hindmarsh, Regents Real Estate Group Inc., C: 970-394-4163, brendahindmarsh@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Attention! Home in Cortez, Colorado for sale! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is on a quite dead end city street. This could be the home of your dreams! Customize this beauty the way you want it. Open concept dining and living room with a tasteful natural wood accent wall, including built-in shelving around a custom fireplace for a cozy place to snuggle up. All 3 bedrooms are oversized and offer lots of closet space and possibly the potential to add another bathroom? From the living room access the private back yard with a covered patio! Roof, siding and windows in all 3 bedrooms were replaced in 2013 and sky tubes added to the living room to let in tons of natural light. Electric panel was upgraded in 2020. Attached one car garage with plenty of storage. Schedule your tour today!

17580 Road 26, Dolores, 81321 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

Carol Click, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-749-2263, carolclick@remax.net, www.mesaverderealty.com/: FANTASTIC PROPERTY WITH VIEWS!!!. A wonderful home on 6.20 acres. 4 bedrooms. 2 baths, nice big kitchen and most of the appliances stay. Lots of storage in this home. 4th bedroom could be a nice office or sitting room. Great views of the Ute Mtn and the Mesa's. A garden area that is fenced to keep the deer and rabbits out. Gardening shed and a firing range for sighting in your gun. HOME IS LOCATED WELL OFF OF ROAD 26 VIA PRIVATE DRIVE FOR THE ULTIMATE IN PRIVACY! EVEN A FIRE PIT INSTALLED FOR COZY 'CAMPFIRE EVENINGS'

