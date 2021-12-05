Take a look at these homes on the market in Cheboygan

(Cheboygan, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cheboygan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4711 First Street, Cheboygan, 49721 5 Beds 3 Baths | $820,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,474 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The location of the beautiful home on Mullett Lake's northeast shore will provide some of the most spectacular sunsets on the Inland Waterway. Located on a corner lot in the Aloha area, it is just a short drive from Cheboygan or a quick boat ride to the Cheboygan River. The large great room extends to the dining room, accented by the large fireplace and beautiful flooring. The waterside master suite is expansive including a private study or office for the times you have to work remotely while spending time at the lake. The upstairs is designed for sleeping with large bedrooms and a loft walkway overlooking the great room and Mullett Lake through the many windows. The 2.5 car attached garage has room for your toys and your vehicle, protecting your Up North gear from sun and snow.

4076 Us-23, Cheboygan, 49721 3 Beds 1 Bath | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1967

NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME FOR SALE NEAR CHEBOYGAN SITTING ON 13.9 ACRES IN A PARK LIKE SETTING. This home is set back from the road with trees out front near US-23 for privacy. We have a nice 2 + car garage with plenty of storage up above with staircase inside and outside for access. In the back we have another 28 x 40 garage for extra storage or use the work shop inside to finish of that project this winter. We also have a 16 x 20 storage building for other odds and ends. With more then a 1000' of frontage on US-23 Hwy, you have plenty of room to make trails to enjoy or for hunting. The living room is large and spacious with a nice office area nearby. As we pass through the laundry area, we land in the flex space family room. All this plus a home warranty. Call today.

718 S Huron Street, Cheboygan, 49721 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,108 Square Feet | Built in None

This darling two story home is conveniently situated near schools and the hospital. Hardwood floors throughout all three bedrooms and the large living room. The roomy kitchen flows into the dining area with cathedral ceiling, and a rear deck overlooks the big backyard. Plenty of storage with a full basement and 1+ car garage. Move in ready!

11801 Doriva Beach Road, Cheboygan, 49721 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Mobile Home | 714 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This beautiful 10 ACRE PROPERTY backs up to thousands of acres of state owned land in the Black Mountain Recreation Area.Great for year round activities this two bedroom mobile can serve as your up north home or retreat. Large pole barn has lots of room for storing your toys!

