Politics

'Let's go Brandon' store opens in Massachusetts

By WJAR STAFF
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) – A "Let's go Brandon" store has opened in Massachusetts. The new store sells merchandise like hats, shirts, stickers and signs....

idahonews.com

Comments / 98

Marilyn Hoftey
5d ago

Forget Trump. What good has Biden done?? Come on demorats speak up. Tell us what Biden has done that is helping our country. Don't all speak up at once!! At least Trump knew the difference between his wife & sister. lolololol.

Reply(22)
18
J. Bernhardt
4d ago

I did all my Christmas shopping there! What a wonderful and inventive store!! Let’s go Brandon!! Woo-hoo and a yee haw!!!!

Reply
4
Bull Loney
5d ago

Biden is lucky 🍀 if he can put his Depends on, by himself in the morning !!

Reply(1)
10
