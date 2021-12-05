'Let's go Brandon' store opens in Massachusetts

I was born in Texas. Just typing that phrase fills me with pride. In fact, save for a handful of years our family spent moving from base to base across the world, I lived in my home state up until about 5 years ago. While Louisiana (and the Shreveport - Bossier City area especially) is no slouch in the awesome living department, I still miss the Lone Star State dearly. Apparently, I'm not the only one that thinks Texas is the best - and, I'm not just talking about my fellow Texans.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO