Check out these Senatobia homes on the market

(Senatobia, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Senatobia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8421 Palestine Road, Coldwater, 38618 4 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This is a beautiful and well built home with 3200 sq ft on 3.21 Acres! This house has gorgeous nail down hardwood floors and tile throughout the main floor, beautiful granite counters with a custum table that they are leaving, beautiful cabinets and stainless appliances. There is a ton of trim/crown molding, built-ins by the fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom and the dining room has a double tray ceiling. The master bath has seperate vanities, jetted tub and a walk in shower. The back porch has a covered patio. This house has all the extras and on 3.21 acres in the country!

For open house information, contact Dana M McKnett, Austin Realty Group, Inc-her at 662-429-8888

205 E Gilmore Street, Senatobia, 38668 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming Cottage Style Home Located In Senatobia Historical District. This Home has been Updated while keeping the Original Elegance and adding a Modern Twist to the overall Appearance. New Windows ,New Flooring, New Kitchen Countertops, New Appliances, New Vanities, New Light Fixtures and New Paint Inside/Out. The Original Front Door and Glass Door Knob are just The Beginning of all the Amazing Features this Home has to Offer. Move In Ready 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths/Large Lot/ Detached Garage & Workshop. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!!!!

For open house information, contact Bridget Woolfolk, Century 21 Bob Leigh & Assoc Of Senatobia at 662-562-5502

10133 Peyton, None, 38618 5 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great location. Nice brick house on 4 acres. House has 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, huge living room dining room combination, nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets, large living room, double carport. New Pella Windows installed in 2014, new roof in 2014. Plenty of room for the children to play. You can have horses and other pets you may like. Only 15 minutes from Senatobia, 35 minutes to Memphis, and about 45 minutes to Oxford, Ms.

For open house information, contact David Stevens, Stevens Realty & Auction Company, LLC at 662-562-4663

106 Country Meadow Drive, Senatobia, 38668 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful Bungalow nestled the heart of Senatobia, convenient to schools and shopping, is very well maintained and offers the ideal curb appeal. It is accented with a low maintenance vinyl siding & brick exterior, covered porch, & a metal roof. Head inside & find a family-sized great room with wood laminate floor & vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is equipped w/SS appliances, tons of cabinet space, & a large breakfast area. This home features a split bedroom plan. The primary suite is on one side of the home w/carpet & adjoining primary bath w/large vanity & separate room w/shower/tub combo. On the other side of the home find 2 additional bedrooms w/carpet and another full bath for them to share. Head to the backyard and find a large open patio w/arbor. It overlooks the huge backyard w/privacy fence. This charming home won't last long, so make an appointment today to see it!

For open house information, contact Quintavius Burdette, Re/Max Experts at 901-685-6000