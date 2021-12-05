Take a look at these homes on the Huron market now

(Huron, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

19404 Pelican Loop, Huron, 57350 1 Bed 1 Bath | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 448 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Here is the lake property you've been waiting for. His property has 150' of lake frontage. Two lots are 75' x 125' and then you have another lot across the road for storage or parking! 14' x 32' Cabin is ready for its finishing touches. The bathroom has already been done. Another small cabin on the property features a bedroom area with air conditioning. You'll absolutely LOVE the deck on the edge of shore to sit and enjoy the lake or you can sit under the 14' x 32 covered deck off the cabin. This property has 4 30AMP camper hook ups, 1 50AMP camper hook up, a septic tank with drain field, and a free flowing well! Call and make this slice of paradise your own.

For open house information, contact Shawn Harvey, Montgomery Real Estate at 605-352-3332

950 Nebraska Ave Sw, Huron, 57350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Why Rent When You Can Own Your Home. This 3 BR/2 BA home has lots of potential with large living/dining room, roomy eat-in kitchen w/plenty of cupboard space, main floor laundry and bedroom/bath. Open staircase in entryway leads to 2 more bedrooms and second bathroom upstairs. New shingles in 2019 and newer furnace. Large back yard with single garage off alley. Affordable housing at it's best. Make a call to view this home.

For open house information, contact Dwight Wullweber, Ace Realty, LLC at 605-352-8618x107

20031 398Th Ave, Huron, 57350 3 Beds 0 Bath | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Option #1 - 89 Acres, Home, Shop, Barn - $1,100,000 All to go! Option #2 - 30 Acres, Home, Shop, Barn - $925,000. This is Paradise!! Outdoor Enthusiasts - Hobby Farmers - Hunters -Whatever your Passion - This One Checks All The Boxes!! 2002 Custom Built Home with 3,360 SF, 3 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Main Floor Laundry and Brand New Geothermal Heat. The massive 30'x48' attached garage will hold all your vehicles & toys OR Host your Friends & Family to the next Big Party or Gathering. Garage also has Vaulted Ceilings, Finished Floor, Geothermal Heat and Kitchen Facilities. Need a Shop? Check out the Beautiful 30'x64' Spray Foamed Shop with Geothermal Heat. There are 3 overhead doors that are 10', 12' & 14'. How about a Real Barn with Silos?? Call Now for your Private Showing!!

For open house information, contact Reg Kleinsasser, Real Estate Connection, Inc. at 605-352-1300

1466 Illinois Ave Sw, Huron, 57350 3 Beds 1 Bath | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 1881

What are you looking for? Is it a manageable home in a good neighborhood? Or, are you looking for an investment property that is ready to be rented? If either of those options are what you are looking for, we invite you to schedule a showing today. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, with main floor laundry. Large dining room and living room! This home is ready for whatever the future holds. Call today!

For open house information, contact Molly Shelton, Ace Realty, LLC at 605-352-8618x107