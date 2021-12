It probably wasn't the outcome the kid was hoping for, as his New Jersey Devils lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Ottawa Senators, but his night will be a memorable one anyway. As the Ottawa Senators were leaving the ice at the Prudential Center Monday night, Brady Tkachuk would single out a young fan in the audience and gift him his stick. The young boy was clearly very excited as he raced to the aisle raising the stick above his head. Tkachuk had a goal and an assist on the night and was named the First Star of the game. Not sure about anyone else, but I love seeing hockey players do stuff like this, even when they aren't in their own arenas. That boy now has a souvenir and a memory that will last a lifetime.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO