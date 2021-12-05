Take a look at these homes on the market in Milford

(Milford, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Milford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

151 Ball Street, Port Jervis, 12771 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,251 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Investment Opportunity - well-maintained rental property with solid monthly income. Home features newer roof done about 10 years ago with architectural shingles - 1 layer, windows replaced about 9 years ago, vinyl siding, slate sidewalk, recently upgraded hot water boiler parts, privacy fence, level yard, basement has 4" concrete floor, hardwood & laminate floors as well as carpeting upstairs, 3 bdrms, 1 bath, EIK, din. rm, living room and porch. Property being sold "As Is". Municipal water and sewer services. Tenants pay utils. A big plus- solid long-term tenants that would like to stay - tenants are not to be disturbed -turn key cash investors wanted who will hopefully value this property as much as the retiring owners have.

4B Milford Town Green Ln, Milford, 18337 2 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This meticulously and well maintained Milford Town Green Townhouse offers the ideal lifestyle less than 1 mile to Milford Boro! Snow plowing and shoveling done for you right up to your door, very low maintenance! This renovated space features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lovely living room w/ gas fireplace & beautiful mantel. The renovated kitchen and dining area lead to the deck to relax and unwind. The full finished basement is the perfect man cave or family room and has a full bathroom and a few hobby/storage rooms. Whole house generator, natural gas heat and central AC and one car garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, Milford Boro and I-84 for commuting.Very private and small townhome community with dues of only $260 per month.

115 Route 209, Port Jervis, 12771 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Additional 1.1 acre road frontage lot is included in the sale (113 Route 209 Port Jervis, NY 12771). Total taxes are estimated for both lots. Buyer's agent to verify full tax amount.

139 Mountain Top Dr, Dingmans Ferry, 18328 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 2001

3 BEDROOM RANCH ON 1.08 ACRES with one full bath and laundry area. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring. Kitchen with appliances. Propane fireplace and heat. Come to the country and enjoy your privacy sitting on your own covered front porch or back deck looking at over 218 acres of private land.

