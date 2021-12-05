On the hunt for a home in Cheraw? These houses are on the market

(Cheraw, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cheraw than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

505 W Main Street, Chesterfield, 29709 5 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Lovely two story home with first floor master suite,2 full baths and one half bath. Craftsman charm throughout including hardwood flooring. The covered front porch entrance opens to a formal living room with fireplace, sun room to the right, formal dining room and cozy den on the left. The kitchen adjoins the dining room. a breakfast area with bay window, granite countertops, and lots of cabinet space. Adjoining hallway takes you to the master suite, a half bath ,entrance to basement stairs, and back to living area. Elegant stairway leads to four bedrooms and another full bath on the second floor, french doors allow for privacy from the living room. The floored attic space is reached by stairs from the second floor hallway. Enter the rear of the home into a mudroom and laundry area from the two car attached carport with a pergola style seating deck to the rear of the carport. The back yard is enclosed by fencing and mature shrubbery giving a private outdoor area. Do not miss this opportunity to live in a small southern town on Main Street! Short distance from shopping, restaurants, and churches. Lovingly maintained waiting for you!

153 N Trade Lane, Cheraw, 29520 3 Beds 2 Baths | $176,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,471 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful home located in Cheraw, SC built in 2018. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths open floor plan with large lot. This home offers a spacious family room that opens up into a eat-in kitchen that has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Appliance purchased in 2018 to remain. Large laundry room with access to oversized 2 car garage, separate master suite with walk-in closet and master bath. Wonderful deck on the back that has been recently painted and perfect for entertaining! This one is move in ready! Conveniently located to the Town of Cheraw and amenities.

187 Burch Street, Chesterfield, 29709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1949

MOVE IN READY! This home is 3 Bedroom 2 bath with several sheds, Dog house and outbuildings, 1516 sqft with Dining room & Kitchen combo and spacious living area is a must see. Schedule your appointment today.

404 State Road, Cheraw, 29520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This 4BR/2BA, well-maintained home sits on a beautiful, large lot located near parks, schools, and shopping. Downstairs has both formal and informal living space, two bedrooms and a large bathroom with laundry area. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a bath. In addition, this house has great storage. The patio out back is most welcoming and makes for a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee or visiting with friends. Make an appointment to see this one soon!

