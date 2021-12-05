Check out these Selinsgrove homes on the market

(Selinsgrove, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Selinsgrove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

141 State Rt#204 Road, Selinsgrove, 17870 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1960

LARGE RANCH SO CLOSE TO SELINSGROVEPART OF IT IS IN SELINSGROVE..FIRST FLOOR LIVING WITH EXTRA ROOM FOR YOU TO DETERMINE-- OFFICE, BEDROOM OR PLAYROOM..FENCED YARD WITH STORAGE BUILDING.CALL DEBBIE BROUSE 570-286-6344

1056 Indian Cave Road, New Market, 17843 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 996 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This charming 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths is located in New Market. Home was built in 2017 and is move-in ready. If privacy is what you are looking for, then this is for you. The home is surround by an 8 foot wooden privacy fence. Concrete driveway was recently added and there is a gate door that can be closed. The front of the home features a small screened-in porch. Backyard is large and since it is fenced it is a great yard for kids to play, or bring your furbabies and let them enjoy This listing will not last long, so call me today for your appointment.

126 Catawissa Avenue, Sunbury, 17801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1920

''HILL'' HALF DOUBLE LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER...HAS CURRENT RENTAL PERMIT.. OWNER DECIDED NOT TO RENT ANY MORE..FENCED YARD..OFF STREET PARKING..GAS HEAT.FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY..CHECK THIS OUT BEFORE YOU DECIDE TO RENT.. THIS IS THE BETTER OPTION..CALL DEBBIE BROUSE 570-286-6344.......

747 Old Route 15, Port Trevorton, 17864 2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come and see this recently remodeled 2 story home that includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large open living room and dining area with wood flooring. The kitchen is updated with new hardwood flooring, cabinets and countertops. Upstairs offers laundry area and space for an office or play room. Walk outside to easily access your 2 bay garage and off-street parking at the rear of the property. Convenient access to Route 11/15. Book your showing today!

