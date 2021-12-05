ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Check out these Evanston homes on the market

 5 days ago

(Evanston, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Evanston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

123 Sage Spring Drive, Evanston, 82930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Lenders for manufactured and Mobile Homes: 21 st Mortgage Corp., the nations no. 1 manufactured and mobile home lender, (865)-292-2120. Rocket Mortgage- Chattel vs Traditional Mortgages 1-(888)452-8179. JCF Lending Group (866) 967-0143 Mobile Home Loans

623 Palamino Drive, Evanston, 82930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful Log Home that sits on 5.51 Acres. Horse Barn with 7 stalls-tack room with concrete floor & over flow room, Oversized garage 32' wide 28 Deep-4door long bed, plenty of room). Shop has 220v Supply, Solar system package $50,000.00 plus with gel battery backup. Irrigation off of the Bear River, City water plus 158' well, Huge gravel equipment yard, new tankless Hot Water Heater, Heated Floor, Reverse Osmosis, Sun Setter Automatic Awning, Top of the Line Appliances, Horse Property, Goats, Pigs etc.

616 Wasatch Road, Evanston, 82930

4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home that sits on 2.76 acres. Mature landscaping and oversized patio makes an oasis for relaxing or throwing parties! The property has its own well and sewer system with extra irrigation water and sprinkler system to upkeep the amazing landscape that surrounds the home. Inside the main living area and rooms are all on one level. Two gas fireplaces in the living and dining area. https://www.dropbox.com/s/ae5kyaibfku8v9w/Video%20Sep%2026%2C%2011%2020%2051.mp4?dl=0

1148 Center St., Evanston, 82930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bedroom with 2 bath home. There is a rental property that has 702 Square feet with 1 bedroom-1 bath. The rental property rents for $650.00 a month.

#Mobile Homes#Water Heater#Water Supply#St Mortgage Corp#Jcf Lending Group#Cowboy State Realty#Heated Floor#The Line Appliances#Horse Property Goats#Bear River Realty Llc
Evanston, WY
ABOUT

With Evanston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

