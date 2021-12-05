Check out these homes for sale in Cambridge now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge News Beat
 5 days ago

(Cambridge, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cambridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1000 Bellaire Boulevard Nw, Isanti, 55040

4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,390 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Have a NEW house without the cost and having to wait! This home is stunning! 4 bedrooms all on the same level, with the option to finish the basement and have another, large, 5th bedroom. The kitchen is where you will want to be with the quartz counters, soft close cabinets with pull out drawers and beautiful lighting. The basement is roughed in to add another bathroom and just waiting your finishing, equity building touches. And did I mention a 4 car garage?! You can bring all the toys here and have them stored on your own property. You definitely want to see this home to truly appreciate all it has to offer.

3325 Norway Drive S, Cambridge, 55008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Fantastic Split-entry home located in Cambridge, MN. Located in Golden Wood Development close to parks and trails, this 3 bed 2 bath 3 stall attached garage home is a must see!

908 Robin Road Nw, Isanti, 55040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,013 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Well loved home in a quiet neighborhood. Peacefulness of the country with an easy commute to the cities, close to recreational trails and parks. Home offers plenty of storage space, fenced in backyard and open concept living all in the peacefulness of Isanti. This property is primed for your finishing touches!

414 5Th Avenue Ne, Cambridge, 55008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Truly a turn key home! This home has been nicely renovated with care. Enjoy your modern kitchen, white cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances and a kitchen pantry. Living room features shiplap wall with electric fireplace. Don't miss the main floor bath with tiled surround and floors with pine ceiling detail & brand new vanity. 2 bedrooms on the main level. LVP flooring throughout the main level makes keeping clean a breeze. Breezeway from garage is the perfect spot for all of those shoes & coats. Downstairs you'll find a spacious family room w/new carpet and another bedroom w/spacious walk-in closet. A real laundry room to make your own. Home has freshly painted siding, brand new roof, windows and gutters. New furnace & a/c were just installed too.

