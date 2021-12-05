Fort Bragg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fort Bragg, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Bragg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

18511 Estels Court, Fort Bragg, 95437 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1948

An incredible 1.2 acre investment opportunity. Two homes on one property with the possibility of building 3 more rental units. Seclusion yet close to town. Peekaboo views of the ocean. This property has multiple fruit trees and redwoods. Newly re-graveled driveway. Plenty of parking for multiple vehicles and RV parking. Over 2 tons of retrieved driftwood included with the property.

23548 Greentree Drive, Fort Bragg, 95437 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This delightful three bed, two bath home sits on an acre of land in a sought after neighborhood, close to MacKerricher State Park. The well designed layout of the home offers bright, spacious rooms. Enter into an impressive living room area with vaulted ceilings. The adjacent formal dining room and cheerful kitchen make this a great home for entertaining. Separate laundry room with large pantry space. All three bedrooms are light filled and provide ample storage space, including a large master walk-in closet and cabinetry in the master ensuite bath. Solar panels, forced air heat, hardiplank siding, new paint and carpet, detached workshop and a 2,200 gallon water storage tank add to the superior functionality of this home.

31451 Fort Bragg-Sherwood Road, Fort Bragg, 95437 2 Beds 1 Bath | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 710 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Now available is the largest undeveloped lot within Fort Bragg's city limits. With 10.15 acres already zone for 3-6 lots per acre, you can earn back your investment many times over OR enjoy sequestering into your very own private forest, with existing rental income, and a future home building site. Located on the fringe of Sherwood Rd.'s sunbelt, this property reaps all the benefits of a city lot while one can enjoy feeling lost on their own acreage. Minutes from downtown life and beach access, your private road will lead you to acres of towering redwoods, pines, huckleberries, and a full orchard of fruit trees. One of last and only opportunities to experience the farm-to-table lifestyle within the city limits. Take advantage of the two APN's that will provide you with multiple development

