Check out these Rochelle homes on the market

(Rochelle, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rochelle. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

170 Prairie Moon, Davis Junction, 61020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in None

Completely remodeled inside! Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite, ceramic flooring, back splash and plumbing fixtures. Both baths remodeled as well. Cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace in living room. Clean and dry basement ready to be finished. Hardwood flooring throughout. 3 car garage. Fenced yard.

943 Pond Brook Avenue, Malta, 60150 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Here it is! The perfect ranch home with amazing pond views from it's quiet back yard. Located in the Prairie Springs Subdivision you'll find this tastefully decorated remodeled home that will have you and your guests in awe when you enter through the front door. The combined open living room & formal dining area is the perfect place to relax or entertain. Warm neutral colors adorn the walls. The large kitchen with all appliances is next to the eating area with sliding patio doors to the very cool backyard with priceless views of the pond. The master bedroom also includes a soothing pond view & private entrance to the main floor full bathroom. The main floor includes two additional bedrooms, foyer and powder room. Here's the bonus . . . the FULL Basement includes additional space and an additional 1/2 bath that was installed a few years ago. The 2 car attached garage will keep your cars out of the inclement weather. The neighborhood includes a wonderful park, playground, stocked pond and bike/jogging/walking path to enjoy the sunsets and sun rises as you get a little exercise. Much has been done since current owner bought from original owner. Come, take a look and bring your best offer fast, before someone else beats you to it!

204 South 3Rd Street, Malta, 60150 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is much larger than expected! Walk into your formal dining room with large bay window overlooking your deck. You'll then walk through your kitchen/dining combo into your cozy family room featuring the flooring to ceiling stone surround gas fireplace! The master bedroom with ensuite and dressing area, two other spacious bedrooms and a full bath finish off the main floor. The finished basement features a rec room and bar. This home also features a lovely sunroom overlooking the well-maintained, partially fenced in backyard, 2-car detached garage with workshop in the back and a separate shed! Several updates were made over the years in this lovely home including new wood laminate flooring done last year, a new roof in 2016, and a new sump pump in 2019.

206 South 6Th Street, Malta, 60150 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Looking to escape to a small town setting?This move in ready ranch features 3 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Step across the stamped concrete path directly into your new home! The kitchen features newer (2018) stainless kitchen appliances plus new cabinets, counters (2016) and a glass backsplash on both sides of the kitchen wall. Adjacent dining room allows ample space for a kitchen table too! Feel the warmth of the sunlight as it shines thru the newer windows in the living room & throughout the home. No more steps to get to the laundry as its conveniently tucked away in the hall closet. 3 bedrooms with good sized closets. Hall bath was completely revamped in 2019 with new cabinet , sink & tile surround. Back yard includes a fully fenced yard, huge stamped concrete patio plus a 13' X 10' screened in porch! A list of upgrades include roof (2015), windows (2016), laminate floors (2015),new furnace (2020),hot water & AC (2016) plus newly painted living room! Close to local Kishwaukee College & local shopping too!

