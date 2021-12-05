Take a look at these homes on the Forest market now

(Forest, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Forest will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

798 E Fourth Avenue, Morton, 39117 5 Beds 6 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,125 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome home to this truly unique home in the heart of Morton. There are 5 bedrooms, or 4 bedrooms and an office, and 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths in the house, and 2 in the pool house. The master bathroom has been renovated, and the hall bathroom has a handicap large walk in tub. There are so many storage closets in the hall, one with a large built in safe. The master has access to the large back yard patio and pool area, and you wont run out of room with the formal living or play area, dining room, and another den area for entertaining your guests or family. Never run out of cooking space as the kitchen is open to the den area with long counter-tops and bar area, with an oversized wolf gas stove/oven and a half, and a double oven, and a warming drawer. This home sits on and expansive 2.4 acres, entirely fenced with a beautiful iron fence, with an electric gate at each driveway entrance. The back half of the property has been used an orchard, and there is a large gunite pool with spa that sits back off of a large concrete patio. There are his and her bathroom and shower areas in the pool house, which sits opposite of a large kennel. Next to the pool house is a built in basketball goal with an area large enough for play. You will find 2 full size car garages to accommodate 4 cars, and 2 RV garages, one for a Class A RV, and the other for a Class C RV. There is plenty of room for extra guest parking on the wide concrete paved drive. Tons of storage behind each garage, with a half bath off of the garage entrance to the house, and the other one in the kennel area. There is ramp access to the front door to accommodate any guest in need. Home is being sold as is, get ready to renovate this incredible home and bring it back to life!

604 Bailey Street, Forest, 39074 3 Beds 4 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Take a look at this beautiful spacious 3 bed / 4 bath home. This home includes a formal living room, formal dining room, family room, bonus room, laundry/mudroom, and office space with a large window. The master bedroom has large windows looking out to the beautiful fenced in backyard. Enjoy entertaining family and friends under your covered back porch all year long. The perfect place for you to call home.

