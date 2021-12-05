Raymondville-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Raymondville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Raymondville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x296h_0dEhcMav00

12230 Fm 88, La Sara, 78561

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Sturdy, well-built barndominium sitting on 38.485 acres gross (33.32) net. This home has an open concept. The 2nd floor contains all 3 spacious bedrooms. The garage services as both a workshop and three-car-garage or a two-car garage and room for a small tractor used in maintaining the working grass farm that also comes with the home. The approx. 5.165 acres difference between gross and the net is made up of two drainage canals and one irrigation canal that lines 3 sides of the property and that belong to the property owner but are maintained by the Delta Lake Irrigation District.

For open house information, contact Maggie Harris, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKVwb_0dEhcMav00

8289 Huisache, Lyford, 78569

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Charming home that sits on .32 acres. It has a carport complete with a welding station. The workshop is perfect for anyone who crafts, welds, builds, etc. The living room and kitchen have an open concept feel. The primary bedroom is on the bottom floor. The other bedroom is located on the top floor and may need some drywall repairs. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Amy Vela, Glass House Real Estate at 956-331-9329

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQpYb_0dEhcMav00

211 S Gorman St., Raymondville, 78580

2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Seller needs to Sell! Make an Offer. Come on Investors, get Creative. This home has potential. Great Flip Project!! 2/2 Living Room, Kitchen, Dining room. Needs renovating and fixing up! Plumbing and Wired. Great Investment to Lease,or Flip! Great location.

For open house information, contact DOLORES NIETO, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877

