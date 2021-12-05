Raymondville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Raymondville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Raymondville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12230 Fm 88, La Sara, 78561 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Sturdy, well-built barndominium sitting on 38.485 acres gross (33.32) net. This home has an open concept. The 2nd floor contains all 3 spacious bedrooms. The garage services as both a workshop and three-car-garage or a two-car garage and room for a small tractor used in maintaining the working grass farm that also comes with the home. The approx. 5.165 acres difference between gross and the net is made up of two drainage canals and one irrigation canal that lines 3 sides of the property and that belong to the property owner but are maintained by the Delta Lake Irrigation District.

8289 Huisache, Lyford, 78569 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Charming home that sits on .32 acres. It has a carport complete with a welding station. The workshop is perfect for anyone who crafts, welds, builds, etc. The living room and kitchen have an open concept feel. The primary bedroom is on the bottom floor. The other bedroom is located on the top floor and may need some drywall repairs. Schedule your showing today.

211 S Gorman St., Raymondville, 78580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Seller needs to Sell! Make an Offer. Come on Investors, get Creative. This home has potential. Great Flip Project!! 2/2 Living Room, Kitchen, Dining room. Needs renovating and fixing up! Plumbing and Wired. Great Investment to Lease,or Flip! Great location.

