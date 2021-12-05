Middlefield-curious? These homes are on the market

(Middlefield, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Middlefield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9811 Bell Rd, Newbury, 44065 5 Beds 4 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Sprawling 5 Bedroom Split Level home complete with Additional Living Quarters set on 3 Acres! Main home includes 3 bedrooms, Living Room with wood burning fireplace and Eat-in Kitchen with abundance of cabinets & counter space. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Lower level includes large Family Room with wood building stove, workshop area with built-in cabinetry & counters and laundry room. First floor In-law Suite with separate entrance has been freshly painted and new wood laminate flooring installed throughout the 2 Bedrooms & Living Room with fireplace, Full Kitchen with dining area & Remodeled Full bath with granite vanity plus additional half bath. All appliances stay in both main home and in-law suite, including brand new refrigerator. Full length enclosed sun porch. Deep backyard with fenced-in area. 40x30 4+car detached garage and paved driveway with large concrete apron. New hot water tank. Septic system passed inspection with GCHD. Home is wired for generator and generator is included. Gas is available at street. 1-yr Home Warranty. West Geauga Schools. Ideal for the multi-generational family.....This one owner home has been lovingly maintained and ready for a new family to make it their own!

For open house information, contact Dan McCaskey, RE/MAX Traditions at 440-285-8000

Vl Mentor Rd, Chardon, 44024 1 Bed 2 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to this truly remarkable 14 acre state of the art equestrian horse facility perched on one of the highest elevations in Chardon giving you unobstructed sunsets views and back up to the Holden Arboretum!! The Tony Paskovich designed barn is an architectural masterpiece. The barn is a one of a kind featuring(7)13x13 horse stalls with gorgeous solid wood tongue & groove paneling that covers all walls & ceilings each with direct access to 3 of the horse pastures giving the horses free range of the property. There is a separate horse wash bay with concrete floors with ample drainage throughout. The lower level of the barn also features a tack room, an updated full bath & a visitors lounge area with kitchenette & its own separate entrance. Upstairs is architecturally stunning with wood paneled vaulted ceiling & gorgeous solid wood 8"x16" wood beams. There is a 1 bedroom apartment with a full kitchen, living area with double french doors that lead to balcony overlooking the rear pastures & separate bedroom and a second full bath. The vaulted area can be finished off giving you the possibility to make it full living quarters. The 80x180 indoor riding arena has a metal roof & 7 overhead garage doors gives you year round riding. All but one of the 6 pastures have vinyl split rail fencing with water & electric ran to each of them. There is also a Generac generator and an 8 camera security system. This is a truly remarkable property & a once in a lifetime opportunity

For open house information, contact Jason F Hadad, Keller Williams Grt Cleve NE at 440-255-5500

9325 Slagle Rd, Garrettsville, 44231 3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1901

If you've always wanted a century farm house here is your chance. House is currently under construction and down to the studs on the inside. Bring your tools and your imagination. Two barns on property. Resting barn with approximately 30 stalls. 100X38 Run in barn 60X80. Pole building has concrete floor and steel siding. Two story milking barn has newer roof. Please do not walk the property without an agent.

For open house information, contact Lisa Irwin, HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum LLC at 440-578-8058

16192 Mayfield Rd, Huntsburg, 44046 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1936

This well maintained Country 3 level split is ready to welcome it's newest owners home! As you pull into the drive, the home looks tiny, but looks can be deceiving! This home offers over 1800 Square Feet of finished living space! Step out and take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the peaceful backyard! As you walk into the side door, you are invited in by oversized brick patio with built in fire pit! Perfect to sit and enjoy cool evenings or to host a gathering! Walk in the door and if you go downstairs, there is a carpeted family room along with the finished laundry room. Head back upstairs, and you are greeted with a large kitchen with Granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space and deep kitchen sink! To one side of the kitchen you will find the entry to the dining room and additional living room. On the other side of the kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath are on the main level, but head upstairs and find an large master suite with a full bath of its own and a big bedroom with tons of windows!

For open house information, contact Sarah A Inzano, HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum LLC at 440-578-8058