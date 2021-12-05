ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, OH

Middlefield-curious? These homes are on the market

Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 5 days ago

(Middlefield, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Middlefield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS2gL_0dEhcLiC00

9811 Bell Rd, Newbury, 44065

5 Beds 4 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Sprawling 5 Bedroom Split Level home complete with Additional Living Quarters set on 3 Acres! Main home includes 3 bedrooms, Living Room with wood burning fireplace and Eat-in Kitchen with abundance of cabinets & counter space. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Lower level includes large Family Room with wood building stove, workshop area with built-in cabinetry & counters and laundry room. First floor In-law Suite with separate entrance has been freshly painted and new wood laminate flooring installed throughout the 2 Bedrooms & Living Room with fireplace, Full Kitchen with dining area & Remodeled Full bath with granite vanity plus additional half bath. All appliances stay in both main home and in-law suite, including brand new refrigerator. Full length enclosed sun porch. Deep backyard with fenced-in area. 40x30 4+car detached garage and paved driveway with large concrete apron. New hot water tank. Septic system passed inspection with GCHD. Home is wired for generator and generator is included. Gas is available at street. 1-yr Home Warranty. West Geauga Schools. Ideal for the multi-generational family.....This one owner home has been lovingly maintained and ready for a new family to make it their own!

For open house information, contact Dan McCaskey, RE/MAX Traditions at 440-285-8000

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4320729)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeyDu_0dEhcLiC00

Vl Mentor Rd, Chardon, 44024

1 Bed 2 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to this truly remarkable 14 acre state of the art equestrian horse facility perched on one of the highest elevations in Chardon giving you unobstructed sunsets views and back up to the Holden Arboretum!! The Tony Paskovich designed barn is an architectural masterpiece. The barn is a one of a kind featuring(7)13x13 horse stalls with gorgeous solid wood tongue & groove paneling that covers all walls & ceilings each with direct access to 3 of the horse pastures giving the horses free range of the property. There is a separate horse wash bay with concrete floors with ample drainage throughout. The lower level of the barn also features a tack room, an updated full bath & a visitors lounge area with kitchenette & its own separate entrance. Upstairs is architecturally stunning with wood paneled vaulted ceiling & gorgeous solid wood 8"x16" wood beams. There is a 1 bedroom apartment with a full kitchen, living area with double french doors that lead to balcony overlooking the rear pastures & separate bedroom and a second full bath. The vaulted area can be finished off giving you the possibility to make it full living quarters. The 80x180 indoor riding arena has a metal roof & 7 overhead garage doors gives you year round riding. All but one of the 6 pastures have vinyl split rail fencing with water & electric ran to each of them. There is also a Generac generator and an 8 camera security system. This is a truly remarkable property & a once in a lifetime opportunity

For open house information, contact Jason F Hadad, Keller Williams Grt Cleve NE at 440-255-5500

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4326456)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMMUd_0dEhcLiC00

9325 Slagle Rd, Garrettsville, 44231

3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1901

If you've always wanted a century farm house here is your chance. House is currently under construction and down to the studs on the inside. Bring your tools and your imagination. Two barns on property. Resting barn with approximately 30 stalls. 100X38 Run in barn 60X80. Pole building has concrete floor and steel siding. Two story milking barn has newer roof. Please do not walk the property without an agent.

For open house information, contact Lisa Irwin, HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum LLC at 440-578-8058

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4290458)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yaws_0dEhcLiC00

16192 Mayfield Rd, Huntsburg, 44046

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1936

This well maintained Country 3 level split is ready to welcome it's newest owners home! As you pull into the drive, the home looks tiny, but looks can be deceiving! This home offers over 1800 Square Feet of finished living space! Step out and take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the peaceful backyard! As you walk into the side door, you are invited in by oversized brick patio with built in fire pit! Perfect to sit and enjoy cool evenings or to host a gathering! Walk in the door and if you go downstairs, there is a carpeted family room along with the finished laundry room. Head back upstairs, and you are greeted with a large kitchen with Granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space and deep kitchen sink! To one side of the kitchen you will find the entry to the dining room and additional living room. On the other side of the kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath are on the main level, but head upstairs and find an large master suite with a full bath of its own and a big bedroom with tons of windows!

For open house information, contact Sarah A Inzano, HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum LLC at 440-578-8058

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4327342)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chardon, OH
City
Middlefield, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
SPY

Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
HOME & GARDEN
mckinneyonline.com

The 5 most expensive homes sold in McKinney in the last month

There are some amazing homes for sale every month in McKinney, but which ones are getting the highest dollar?. We have rounded up five homes that sold in the month of November across McKinney with the highest list price. At the below link you will find a photo gallery of...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Barns#Windows#Living Space#Bedrooms Living Room#Home Warranty
CBS San Francisco

Bargain-Priced Home Under $200,000 Available in Mountain View Mobile Home Park

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — Despite the pandemic, the price of homes in the Bay Area continue to skyrocket, with the Peninsula having some of the most expensive neighborhoods in America. But there are still deals out there and there is one in Mountain View that is a little hard to believe. In the heart of Silicon Valley, the city of Mountain View has a median home price of about $1.5 million. But it also has what may be the mother of all bargains: a two-bedroom, two-bath home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and cathedral ceilings priced to sell for $189.999. “Now that...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
WKYC

Euclid Beach mobile home park sold to Western Reserve Land Conservancy

CLEVELAND — Euclid Beach Park, in its heyday, was the place to be. You could ride the rides for most of the day and cool your feet off in the water. It closed in 1969, and where the roller coaster once stood is where you now find a mobile home park. It's been here for years, but extended out following the park's demise.
EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SFGate

Hills Bros. Coffee mansion sold for under list price

Luxury mansions can sit on the San Francisco housing market for years, but this wasn’t the case with a historic home once owned by the heir of the Hills Bros. Coffee fortune. The house at 3498 Jackson, originally listed for sale in September for $12.9 million, just sold for $12.3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Middlefield Daily

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield, OH
35
Followers
281
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy