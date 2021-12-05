Check out these homes for sale in Waynesboro now

(Waynesboro, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waynesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2119 Strickland Rd., Waynesboro, 39367 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1950

PEACE & TRANQUILITY???? Look no further because this is it.... This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on +/- 10 beautiful acres that is surrounded by the Desoto National Forrest. This is more than hunter's paradise!! Beautifully cleared w/ a pond and an additional 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home are just some of the amazing features of this property. If you are looking for a large piece of land in a secluded environment then you must come see this AS-IS and one-of-a-kind property.

2219 Dyess Bridge Rd, Waynesboro, 39367 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This beautiful home is less than 4 years old. It has a spacious living area. a formal dining room and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. Features include granite countertops, walk in closets and a gas fireplace. The large living room is made even more spacious by the high ceilings. With 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, it is the perfect family home. Located on a 3 acre lot in a secluded, wooded country area, This home is a must see! Home is occupied and will require 24 hour notice to show.

1028 Wayne St, Waynesboro, 39367 5 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Lots of charm in this home. Large front porch across the entire front. Convenient to downtown.Would make a great house for entertaining. Home needs a little TLC but has great potential. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms are downstairs. Enough room for an office, playroom, or computer room. Home is next door to a church. A great home for those who like the historical homes. All offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com Property is being sold "AS IS, Where Is. Property built in

1310 Matherville-Frost Bridge Road, Waynesboro, 39367 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking to get away from the Hustle & Bustle of city living? This is the home for you! 2000 DW Mobile Home on 4 beautiful, wooded acres near the renowned Frost Bridge Camp and Frost Bridge swimming hole of Buckatunna Creek. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and open floorplan of living and dining area. Large double glass doors in living room showcase the tranquil view of backyard. Enjoy feeding the fish in small catfish pond or take delight in hobbies and chores in one of the outside buildings. The 720 sq. ft., Like New Valor Steel Building allows for so many work or play possibilities! This place really is something you need to consider if you enjoy good country living! It's about a 20 minute drive from Waynesboro.

