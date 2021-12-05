House hunt Winslow: See what’s on the market now

(Winslow, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Winslow. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

104 W Hillview Street, Winslow, 86047 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Fantastic opportunity for a single family residence in a developed neighborhood in Winslow! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room and FAMILY room! Multiple renovations throughout, new flooring throughout, heating/cooling, kitchen renovation and MUCH MORE. Plenty of storage in the backyard with a workshop and a large storage shed! Sprinkler system installed in front and backyard for a beautiful landscaped yard in the warm summers. Newly added RV gates in backyard. Home is within walking distance to elementary school, close to football/baseball and city parks! Call/text/email LA for appointment to view this well maintained home in the growing market of WINSLOW.

For open house information, contact Corrina Smith, eXp Realty at 888-847-5320

479 S Aarons Place, Winslow, 86047 1 Bed 1 Bath | $194,500 | Manufactured Home | 420 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Off grid living (equipped with solar and back up generator), open land with option to subdivide, wildlife, private water well (350' deep), not in a flood plain, 40 acres, drivable and dedicated roads, ideal for camping, Air B&B, and/or year round living. May carry with 50% down.2kW Solar, 1.5kW inverter, 2.4kW battery, 7.5kW generator

For open house information, contact Bryce Perez, RE/MAX Fine Properties at 480-792-9500

511 E Maple Street, Winslow, 86047 4 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,362 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great big double house across from the school. Gas, Power, Water, parking, storage shed. Great in town location.

For open house information, contact Timothy W Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 480-788-0027

821 N Winslow Avenue, Winslow, 86047 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great opportunity to own a classic cottage with off street parking. Large living room/dining room with cozy wood burning stove. This well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath home has recently been remodeled and has beautiful vinyl flooring, new paint and a remodeled bathroom with subway tile and new vanity. This home sets on a large corner lot..

For open house information, contact Teresa D Clark, Realty Executives of Flagstaff at 928-773-9300