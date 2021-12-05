Take a look at these homes on the Cody market now

(Cody, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cody than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

60 Laurel Dr, Cody, 82414 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Unbeatable VIEWS from this house located at U.S.Forest Service boundary. Three lots protect your views. Open living area with windows to enjoy the views. Close access to hiking and any outdoor recreation that you could want. Bring your camera! Oversized single garage has workspace, is heated. Notes on water system, road maintenance, plat in Documents.

2807 Lincoln Ave, Cody, 82414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $237,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 2007

3 bedroom/2 bath townhome. Nice finishes; vaulted ceilings, tile floors, vinyl wood plank flooring, covered deck, custom cabinetry, gas heating stove, wall mounted A/C and maintenance free siding. Well-maintained property perfect for investors or a first-time homebuyer.

1401 10Th St, Cody, 82414 1 Bed 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,246 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Bring your creative ideas to this unique property! The home provides endless opportunity with a partially finished basement, bonus rooms, and an abundant front yard. Attention to detail is noticed in the custom cabinetry, hidden door, and quiet nooks. Sit on the covered porch beneath the large trees and find true relaxation located just minutes away from Cody's historic downtown! Agent Related.

3601 Maple Leaf Ave, Cody, 82414 5 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,170 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Stunning Custom Home w/360 Degree Panoramic Mountain Views! Perfectly situated just minutes from downtown Cody and minutes from BLM public access for unlimited recreational opportunities! This well thought out home boasts high end treatments inside & out including SS appliances, on demand hot H2O, quartz countertops, custom maple cabinets, gas fireplace, LED's and corrugated copper gables!

