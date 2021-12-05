Take a look at these homes on the Woodward market now

(Woodward, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Woodward will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3320 Summit Ridge Rd, Woodward, 73801 4 Beds 5 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Building a home from the ground up is about more than walls, doors, and a roof. It is about creating a place where a family can build memories, live, and flourish. Where each day brings a fresh beginning and a new opportunity to say, "There really is no place like home." Welcome Home to 3320 Summit Ridge Road, Woodward, Oklahoma. Built in 2016, this breathtakingly beautiful, one owner home in Woodward, is situated in a gated community on just over 1.5 acres (+/-). This custom home is a slice of paradise & checks every box on your dream home wish list. When entering, you are greeted with rich woodwork, an abundance of windows and soaring ceilings. The flow for entertaining, family gatherings and every day living is exquisite as the open floorplan provides a comfortable living area and a beautiful kitchen for convenience in food preparation, service, and dining. The vast kitchen offers, top of the line appliances, custom cabinetry with rich wood tones, chic modern lighting, and a working island that overlooks the living and dining area. A large walk-in pantry and creative spice rack add additional storage and offers a creative use of space. The master suite features a gas fireplace, double vanities, Jetted tub for two, walk-in shower, toilet closet and spacious his & hers closets. Each closet contains floor to ceiling storage and custom closet features. One closet contains a cedar lined safe room for that unpredictable Oklahoma weather. The master bathroom also features its own hot water on demand system designated only for the master bathroom. It is a true retreat, located in your own home. The main floor also features a home office with wonderful built-in storage and a beautiful view of the front lawn. Two spacious bedrooms featuring walk-in closets and each with their own private bathrooms. A half bath which is conveniently located close to the living area for guests. A fabulous, designated laundry room features floor to ceiling storage and a spacious countertop for a multitude of uses. Located off of the three-car garage, you will discover a bonus room with a 3/4 bathroom which would be perfect as a man-cave, guest suite, craft space, home gym, or media room. A custom iron & wood banister will lead you to the upstairs level. There, you will find a spacious bedroom, with a walk-in closet and bathroom. Perfect guest space or teenager area. Additional features of this custom-built beauty are a Christmas tree closet, entire home is wired for audio, three car garage, three HVAC units, a sprinkler system, envelope insulation, two hot water tanks, wonderful back patio, established concrete driveway & much more! This distinctive home is beautifully characterized by spectacular quality and thoughtful details. This is a home that is a retreat at day's end and a welcoming place to gather family and friends for memorable fun and celebration. This is a home that reflects a carefully conceived vision brought to life...this home is 3320 Summit Ridge Road located in Woodward, Oklahoma. Call today to schedule your showing. Proof of prequalification for scheduling appointment is required.

For open house information, contact Rachel Stephenson Spellman, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

2420 Kansas Avenue, Woodward, 73801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Nice home. 4 Bed 2 Baths! Ready for new owner!

For open house information, contact Mike Glazner, Max Value Real Estate LLC at 405-720-1155