ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Oskaloosa-curious? These homes are on the market

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 5 days ago

(Oskaloosa, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oskaloosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpJy_0dEhcGIZ00

601 5Th Avenue W, Oskaloosa, 52577

3 Beds 1 Bath | $88,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Beautifully remodeled 1 1/2 story home that features: brand new kitchen including all appliances, three bedrooms, LVP flooring on the main floor and hardwood floors upstairs, first floor laundry and much more!

For open house information, contact Brandon Johnson, Twenty/20 Real Estate at 515-255-2020

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-636272)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibJLw_0dEhcGIZ00

1143 Clearview Drive, Oskaloosa, 52577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Wow! So Much House! And you can't beat the neighborhood. This home features 3 beds, 2 and 1 half baths, and tons of room to roam. Feel free to move right in and enjoy the natural light, huge kitchen with multiple living spaces. Be ready to host your next holiday as there is more than enough room for an oversized table right in the middle of it all. Need privacy? No problem! Beautiful trees out back on this 1/3 acre lot in town. So many reasons not to call this house your home.

For open house information, contact Cole Albright, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-642357)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Oskaloosa, IA
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realty One Group#Lvp Flooring#House
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa, IA
54
Followers
291
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oskaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy