Check out these homes for sale in Monroe now

(Monroe, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Monroe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

W4031 County Road C, Monticello, 53570 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Est. completion April 2022. Incredible views from this one of a kind custom built ranch home on 5+ ac! Open concept features 9' ceilings, plaster walls, custom fireplace, split bedroom floor plan & 2 large covered porches. Kitchen w 9’ long island w seating space, SS appliances, granite countertops, extensive walk-in pantry, & slow-close cabinet drawers & doors. The extraordinary primary ensuite features a huge fully tiled walk-in shower w dual jets & showerheads AND 2 individual concept providing separate bathroom vanities, toilets, & walk-in closets. The individualized spaces provide abundant amount of privacy & space for both in the ensuite. Rear-entry garage creates a private coutyard. Unfinished LL stubbed for full bath & 2 additional rooms. 2.5 mi. to Monticello, 40 min. to Madison

For open house information, contact Richard Nelson, RE/MAX Property Shop at 608-764-5451

W5616 Rolling Acres Ln, Monroe, 53566 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,556 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Country living is waiting for you! This well-built, multi-level home has 4-bedroom 2.5 bathrooms and sits on a 1.5 acre wooded lot. Upper level has the master bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Kitchen, formal dining room and family room are on the main level. From the kitchen you go down 3 steps to your living room with a wood fireplace which leads to an enclosed 3-season room. On this level there is a bedroom and half bathroom. Next level is your rec room, which has a free standing stove (not connected). You will also notice the north wall has been repaired by Badger Waterproofing. Next level is the basement with tons of storage. Metal roof was put in 2011.

For open house information, contact Tonya Briggs, Century 21 Advantage at 608-329-2200

W4375 Fairfield Rd, Monroe, 53566 3 Beds 3 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,307 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This is a rare chance to have your own 7.57 acre peaceful paradise southeast of Monroe. Southern views from the 3 season room and the open deck showcase this beautiful piece of property. You will absolutely love to entertain on the expansive custom stone patio with stunning towering fireplace or just enjoy an intimate gathering. This custom home was built with 2x6 construction and top of the line soy based spray foam insulation. The kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances and a wine fridge. The master suite has everything you need, jetted tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Full walkout lower level with a separate wine cellar. Other outbuildings incl. a 42X28 w/ Heated and Air Conditioned workshop with 100A service & another 42x32 building for toys.

For open house information, contact Chip Hart, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-365-1481

243 Carver, Winslow, 61089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in None

This home features main floor living room, eat in kitchen, and full bath. Upstairs you will find a full bath with 3 bedrooms. Lower level features walk out family room, laundry, and plenty of storage. 2 Stall attached garage. New roof Aug 2021 Property sold as is

For open house information, contact ASHLEY HEILMAN, WELCOME HOME NW ILLINOIS, INC. at 815-291-2330