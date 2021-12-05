On the hunt for a home in Winfield? These houses are on the market

(Winfield, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Winfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

912 E 5Th Ave, Winfield, 67156 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,058 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Move in ready! Absolutely the home you've been looking for! This house has meticulously been restored to a beautiful, spacious home that you will love. Crown molding, new flooring, new insulation and sheetrock, granite counters in the kitchen, soft close cabinet doors, new wiring and plumbing, tilt to clean windows, 200 amp service. And, this home is beautiful! All you need is your furniture and you can move right in. Really beautiful front stairways and comfortable back deck too. There is also new siding and gutters.

For open house information, contact Becky Long, ALBRIGHT REALTY at 620-221-SOLD7653

2015 Loomis, Winfield, 67156 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with fenced yard and alley access. This home is waiting for a new owner. Move right in. Room sizes are estimated. Seller is related to listing agent.

For open house information, contact Gina Greenlee, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

103 College, Winfield, 67156 4 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1925

4 bedrooms 1 bath, Bungalow style home, with a roof that is 6 years old, Central Heat/Air is 2 years old, built in china hutch, original wood work, main floor laundry,Vinyl siding.

For open house information, contact RICK HOPPER, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 620-488-2785

1500 E 10Th, Winfield, 67156 2 Beds 2 Baths | $121,500 | Condominium | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1973

A really remarkable 2 level condo in Village East is a rare find. This unit has all new carpet, a dedicated master bath with a whirlpool tub, separate living and sleeping spaces, a walkout to the patio which is getting a brand new fence! There is a half bath on the main floor and 2 baths on the 2nd floor. Nice oak trim throughout with lots of storage space. Laundry is upstairs with the bedrooms. There are many beautiful updates in this unit. The monthly HOA fee covers water, sewer, trash, all lawn care, and exterior building maintenance. The neighborhood clubhouse is adjacent to building B and also has a storm shelter. All appliances in the kitchen will stay and so will the washer and dryer! The sellers will purchase a home warranty for the successful buyer.

For open house information, contact Becky Long, ALBRIGHT REALTY at 620-221-SOLD7653