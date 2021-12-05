Take a look at these homes on the North Chicago market now

(North Chicago, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in North Chicago will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

517 South Lakeside Court, Round Lake, 60073 3 Beds 3 Baths | $194,900 | Townhouse | 1,617 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful Nature's Cove at Valley Lakes end unit overlooking acres of beauty! Brand new carpeting, freshly painted throughout, this 1600+ square foot townhouse features an open floor plan including a kitchen with 42" cabinetry and brand new SS appliances that opens to the great room/dining area, a 2nd floor primary ensuite with full bath and large walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms, 2nd floor laundry, and a loft! 2+ car attached garage, this is a wonderful subdivision with walking paths and views of nature everywhere! Great location by Baxter, close to schools and shopping plus the Metra train to the city and suburbs. Hurry!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Schnoor, RE/MAX Advantage Realty at 847-395-3000

533 Tiffany Drive, Waukegan, 60085 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome Home to this Cozy and Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch in Douglas Nursery subdivision. Featuring Attached Garage, Nice size Bedrooms, Hardwood Flooring in bedrooms, Laminate in kitchen, dining room and family room, Separate Dining Room overlooking Private Fenced Yard, Spacious Kitchen with Table Space or Option for an Office. Enjoy a fire in the Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace or fresh air in the Enclosed Porch. Newer Roof New (2015) , Water Heater (2019), Patio Door (2018)-Centrally Located near Schools, Transportation & Shopping. A Must See!

For open house information, contact Analyd Portee, Keller Williams Success Realty at 847-381-9500

151 Huntington Street, Lake Bluff, 60044 2 Beds 3 Baths | $257,000 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Extremely well maintained townhome in perfect location!! Pristine home presents vaulted ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, and an abundance of natural lighting. Foyer leads you into to the large two-story living room featuring vaulted ceilings and charming fireplace- great space for entertaining. Formal dining room with exterior access to your side yard and patio. Head over to the kitchen and cook your favorite meals- kitchen features tile floors, stainless steel appliances, plethora of cabinetry and pantry closet. Eating area adjacent to kitchen for informal dining. Head upstairs to your spacious carpeted loft, currently being utilized as an office/lounge area. Turn loft into game room, exercise room, or THIRD bedroom- opportunities are endless. Spacious master bedroom equipped with walk in closet and private bathroom featuring double sink vanity and tub/shower combo. Second bedroom located across the hall flooded with loads of natural lighting and great closet space. Enjoy maintenance free living in this lovely home. Unit is tucked away deep in the Hamptons Subdivision, providing privacy and tranquility. This gorgeous home is settled close to highways, interstate, and several parks/forest preserves!! Great buy in spectacular location- come see this home while it lasts!

For open house information, contact Jane Lee, RE/MAX Top Performers at 847-295-0800

38724 North Joyce Avenue, Beach Park, 60099 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Unique opportunity Custom built in 2003 Ravine Lot with lots of privacy and Creek. Available on Oct. 1st. 2021. Must request showings 24 hours in advance please call listing agent . Home Details: House being sold as is FHA or conventional financing. The home just needs a little TLC. 4 Br 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings and 9ft. ceilings thru-out including full walk-out unfinished basement backing Ravine with full studded plumbing for a full bath bring your ideas. Home has 400 amp svc. , 2 car garage and a 22 x 24 pad for extra garage present. Lots of parking space with very large secluded lot. Huge formal dining room , with Master BR balcony facing the Ravine and SPA Bathroom featuring Jacuzzi Tub and dual shower heads with body sprayers. Home features Crestline Premium Windows with mudroom and possible second floor laundry room. Hurry don't miss out.

For open house information, contact Lourdes Galvez, HomeSmart Leading Edge at 847-443-3700