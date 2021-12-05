Top homes for sale in Glenwood Springs

(Glenwood Springs, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Glenwood Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

903 Bennett Avenue, Glenwood Springs, 81601 1 Bed 1 Bath | $279,000 | Condominium | 495 Square Feet | Built in 1893

Historic Charm in the heart of Glenwood Springs. This special condo is located in the iconic Taylor House. Experience all that downtown has to offer including shops, restaurants, and the infamous hot springs all within walking distance. This well located, classy apartment has a great layout and has been beautifully restored. Gorgeous wood floors, granite countertops and quality cabinets have been recently installed. A spacious storage closet is included. Almost all expenses covered in this extremely affordable HOA payment. Perfect opportunity as a solid investment or a first-time home buyer looking to get into the market.

Tbd Possum Creek, Glenwood Springs, 81601 3 Beds 0 Bath | $500,000 | 600 Square Feet | Built in None

Possum Creek Ranch has a private road to the Flat Tops out of Canyon Creek. There are 6 owners each owing one UNDIVIDED share. We are selling a 1/6 share for $500,000. There is 165 acres, 3 sleeping cabins, 1 hot tub sauna cabin and 2 storage Cabins. There is a Right of First Refusal to the other 5 owners to accept or deny when a Contract is accepted. This is off the Grid, no electric, propane gas and out houses.

361 Pinyon Mesa Drive, Glenwood Springs, 81601 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,707 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Here is your opportunity to own a brand new custom home in beautiful Pinyon Mesa! The open floor plan design allows for entertaining in style with lots of interior natural light. This NEW HOME is NEAR COMPLETION in the highly sought after Pinyon Mesa Neighborhood, 2nd phase, which offers plenty of open space. Main level master suite, PLUS additional master, 2 bedrooms with jack and jill bath, along with a loft bonus room are located upstairs. This builder has a solid track record with 2 previous builds in the subdivision. TAKING BACK-UP OFFERS!!

4246 Ripple Lane, Glenwood Springs, 81601 3 Beds 5 Baths | $675,000 | Townhouse | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Opportunity knocks with this exclusive 2.5-acre new development in the Cardiff Glen community in Glenwood Springs. The uniquely designed Solstice Townhome project is a 29 townhome development with homes ranging from 2408-2809 square feet. There are a variety of three to four-bedroom floor plans to choose from, all featuring a one-car garage and one dedicated parking space per unit.In this mountain, modern development, clean, upscale elevations are blended with comfortable interior finishes to create homes that feel distinctive. Solstice offers open kitchens with eat-in islands and high-efficiency appliances, air conditioning, and spacious master bedrooms with large walk-in closets.

