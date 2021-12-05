Take a look at these homes for sale in Hot Springs Village

(Hot Springs Village, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hot Springs Village. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5326 Park, Hot Springs, 71901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Newly remodeled, clean and ready to move into now! See this 2/2 on over an acre of land with plenty of extra room! Office / Sunroom could easily be a 3rd bedroom. Storage shed behind home. Walk in storage under home. Storm shelter area with wood burning stove. Plenty of space for a workshop! Ideal area for large garden! Well & City Water allow flexibility for different uses. Large parking area for entertaining friends and family. Wooden deck is wonderful place to unwind at the end of the day!

Lot 62 Windsong Bay, Hot Springs, 71901 0 Bed 0 Bath | $14,400 | Single Family Residence | 25,846 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Lot 62 in Windsong Bay Estates is located just off Hwy 270 East @ Industrial drive on Lake Catherine. Utilities are underground including gas in place for each lot. Lake & mountain views.Lake Catherine lots still available. Several homes completed with others under construction. Bring All Offers! Pictures are taken in subdivision with homes shown to represent quality only. Pictures featured may not represent the exact lot location.Lots vary from flat, sloped, wooded, cleared.

1 Ligero Lane, Hot Springs Vill., 71909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Classically crafted & tastefully up-dated Giompoleti Custom Home overlooking the 5th tee box of Cortez Golf Course. Hardwood floors, Custom Alder Cabinetry . Great Room with site-built Brick Fireplace. Stylish New Kitchen & Buffet Bar. Black Stainless Appliances. Large covered deck + open deck. Mature landscaping on nearly level corner lot. Oversized 2 car garage. Serene & cordial Cortez Golf Course Neighborhood. Close to Cortez Pro Shop and (Restaurant), The Cortez Gate, Cortez Lake, Pavilion & Beach.

Lots 12 & 13 Windsong Bay, Hot Springs, 71901 0 Bed 0 Bath | $32,625 | Single Family Residence | 29,940 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Lake Lots 12 & 13 in Windsong Bay Estates is located just off Hwy 270 East @ Industrial drive on Lake Catherine. Utilities are underground including gas in place for each lot. Lake & mountain views.Lake Catherine lots still available. Several homes completed with others under construction. Bring All Offers! Pictures are taken in subdivision with homes shown to represent quality only. Pictures featured may not represent the exact lot location.Lots vary from flat, sloped, wooded, cleared.

