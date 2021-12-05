Check out these homes on the Rice Lake market now

(Rice Lake, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rice Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2023 21 1/4 Street, Rice Lake, 54868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,484 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Come see this remarkable 2 story home. Built in 2015, this property sits on a private wooded lot just outside of the city of Rice Lake and right off of the lake. The deep 3 car attached garage has plenty of room for storage or a workshop. The main level features in floor heat throughout, a mudroom that offers first floor laundry, a nice sized office or (3rd Bedroom), and a full bath with a beautiful walk in shower. The upper level boasts an open kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances, dinning area, and a large living room with an electric fireplace and leads to the multi level deck. Two large bedrooms, one of which has an electric fireplace and another full bath make up the rest of the upper level. This home is move in ready set in a great private location.

1964 22 1/2 Avenue, Rice Lake, 54868 3 Beds 1 Bath | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Attention developer-could have 80 acres in the City limits! So many opportunities. 28 acres of tillable land currently being farmed as corn & hay. 3 bed/1 bath home + 30x75 barn+multiple outbuildings w/storage possibilities. Currently a dairy farm w/stantion barn for 30 cows. New roof on barn & tin in 2015. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the home along with a new well/pump/pressure tank & hot water heater in 2017. Could be dairy/beef cattle/horses or a hobby farm. Great location!

431 S 3Rd Street, Barron, 54812 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Clean and cute! Single story home just a few blocks from just about everything on a corner lot. Large living room with arched ceiling, formal dining room with built in hutch. Kitchen overlooks the backyard. Newer furnace and central air & insulation in the attic for efficiency. This an honest home ready for your personal touches. 3rd bedroom is non-conforming. Lower level laundry, workshop area and family room.

2060 13 12 1/2 Avenue, Cameron, 54822 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Additional recreational/living space is available in the high ceilinged, dry basement, with separate laundry/furnace area, large storage closet, and cold storage room. Foundation is poured concrete. Forced heat LP furnace and central air. Home exterior is steel siding. Drilled well and conventional septic. Located in highly desirable Cameron School district. ATV/snowmobiling trail accessible from the property.

