Check out these homes on the Clearlake market now

(Clearlake, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clearlake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6374 14Th Avenue, Lucerne, 95458 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,351 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Manufactured home within walking distance to Clear Lake. This 2004 Fleetwood manufactured home with fire resistant cement siding is 3 bedroom 2 bath. Home has open floor plan with spacious kitchen lots of counter space, breakfast nook plus dinning area. Spacious open living room. Master bedroom is on one end of the home with 2 bedrooms and bath on the other. Fenced back yard with alley access, and storage unit for all your extra belongings. Enjoy fishing from the Lucerne Park along Clear Lake. Close to shopping, restaurants, and parks.

9505 Harbor Drive, Glenhaven, 95443 3 Beds 3 Baths | $785,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Lake front living at its best. Fantastic home on a manicured property with 4 income cottages. Perfect to live in the main house and rent the cottages out to cover the mortgage. Or use it as an Air B and B investment. This property has breath taking views of Clear Lake and Mount Konocti from the back garden lawn or the partially enclosed outside patio. There is also a pier and boat lift. Walking in through the main entrance you can see and feel the quality that makes up this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath house. Everything from JenAir appliances to custom Mahogany cabinets, to wood and brushed nickel ceiling fans, to Corian countertops. The list goes on through the bathrooms, bedrooms and the rest of the house. Too much to write here. You just need to see it for yourself.

3222 9Th Street, Clearlake, 95422 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Manufactured Home | 600 Square Feet | Built in None

1 bedroom 1 bath Mobile/Manufactured home, including the land.Good condition. 2 car carport, 2 sheds...

10675 Bottle Rock Road, Kelseyville, 95451 4 Beds 4 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,846 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Exquisite custom built home situated on 7 private, well managed acres bordering a vineyard on one side. Step inside and prepare to be impressed by the countless detail and care that went in to creating this masterpiece. The floor to ceiling windows in the living room welcome an abundance of natural light into the home and illuminate the built in custom cabinetry and upscale kitchen with Corian counter tops, custom cabinets, wood floors and walk in pantry. Enjoy dinner with friends and family in the formal dining room or walk out back and sit under the massive covered patio while listening to the sound of the cascading waterfall. Once you see the jaw-dropping master suite, you may never want to leave. Its not just a place to lay your head, but comes with a built in library and reading area as well as a spa level en-suite equipped with steam shower, 2 person jetted tub, and a closet that will knock your socks off. Head upstairs for more entertainment with a truly unique theater room/ game room/ literal man cave, custom designed and contracted to look like an actual cave with the texture serving as extra sound proofing as well. Upstairs also comes with two more bedrooms, an office and craft room which could serve as a 5th bedroom if needed. If you like to spend time outside and have dogs and/ or animals you will love the room to roam as well as the shower/ dog wash inside the oversized 4-car garage. This is a home you truly have to see in person.

