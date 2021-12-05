House hunt Snyder: See what’s on the market now
(Snyder, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Snyder than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Lakefront Beauty! Shores of Lake Alan Henry boast this fabulous 15 AC lake home loaded with all the comforts of lake living! Beautiful home filled with natural light offering an open floorplan with casual & formal dining, 2 living areas, office, & sequestered primary suite with sitting area, Convenient kitchen featuring granite, stainless appliances, coffee bar, & breakfast bar. Unique architectural designed dome ceiling & laminate wood flooring. Outdoor amenities include additional living space, gazebo, & boat dock. Home comes completely furnished with acceptable offer.
For open house information, contact Wesley Davis, Ziglar Realty at 432-978-6973
Beautifully updated 3/2 house with nice metal privacy fence. Great storage/workshop out back.
For open house information, contact Susan Griffith, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160
WOW! Beautifully update 3 bedroom 2 bath home with wood burning fireplace, wood laminate floors, GREAT kitchen with gas stove and breakfast bar, formal dining area, nice large utility room and UPLATED BATHROOMS TOO ! On a cornet lot, this home has a huge 4 car carport and large storage building.
For open house information, contact Sherry DeLoera, DeLoera Realty, LLC at 325-575-2578
This house is being sold AS IS, but with a little TLC, you can have a lovely home in the Colonial Hills Addition! Three bedrooms + a bonus room which could be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or game room! A half bath adds to this extra room! The master bedroom opens onto a semi-private patio. LOTS of storage AND a cedar-lined closet! Lovely trees grace the large backyard.
For open house information, contact Deborah Boyd, Texas Hometown Real Estate Co. at 325-573-8505
