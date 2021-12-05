ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

House hunt Snyder: See what’s on the market now

Snyder News Beat
 5 days ago

(Snyder, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Snyder than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2531/25 Ward Road, Post, 79549

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,305 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Lakefront Beauty! Shores of Lake Alan Henry boast this fabulous 15 AC lake home loaded with all the comforts of lake living! Beautiful home filled with natural light offering an open floorplan with casual & formal dining, 2 living areas, office, & sequestered primary suite with sitting area, Convenient kitchen featuring granite, stainless appliances, coffee bar, & breakfast bar. Unique architectural designed dome ceiling & laminate wood flooring. Outdoor amenities include additional living space, gazebo, & boat dock. Home comes completely furnished with acceptable offer.

3604 Ave B, Snyder, 79549

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautifully updated 3/2 house with nice metal privacy fence. Great storage/workshop out back.

2812 Ave H, Snyder, 79549

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WOW! Beautifully update 3 bedroom 2 bath home with wood burning fireplace, wood laminate floors, GREAT kitchen with gas stove and breakfast bar, formal dining area, nice large utility room and UPLATED BATHROOMS TOO ! On a cornet lot, this home has a huge 4 car carport and large storage building.

2900 34Th St, Snyder, 79549

3 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,307 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This house is being sold AS IS, but with a little TLC, you can have a lovely home in the Colonial Hills Addition! Three bedrooms + a bonus room which could be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or game room! A half bath adds to this extra room! The master bedroom opens onto a semi-private patio. LOTS of storage AND a cedar-lined closet! Lovely trees grace the large backyard.

See more property details

Snyder, TX
ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

