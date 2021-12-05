Check out these Jackson homes on the market

(Jackson, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1240 W Fresno Dr, Jackson, 83001 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,827 Square Feet | Built in 1982

A Rafter J Home to Remember -- Totaling 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this family home is beautifully remodeled with top notch finishes, and has been meticulously maintained both inside & out, it truly is move-in ready. Immediately you notice the generous kitchen made for cooking, dining and entertaining. Open the dining room French doors and bring the outdoors in. With a covered front porch and a back patio with a fully fenced yard, the outdoors spaces are great attributes! Both a fireside living room and an additional den allow for a nice balance of cozy spaces and privacy for you and your family or guests. The entire home has been painted (inside + out), and the updated bathroom finishes are absolutely gorgeous and timeless. Custom lighting and new windows throughout create ambiance, day or night. The oversized garage with built-in shelving accommodates 2 full sized trucks and additional space for storage and your workbench. This is an exceptional home, with a long list of improvements, in a wonderful neighborhood just 2 miles south of Jackson. Walking trails, bike paths, fishing in and walking along Flat Creek, Teton views and a great sense of community are a few of the neighborhood highlights!

435 E Hansen Ave, Jackson, 83001 4 Beds 0 Bath | $2,125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Ideally located in East Jackson; this split level, 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers convenient access to both Historic Downtown Jackson and endless outdoor activities including Snow King, Cache Creek and the Elk Refuge. Recently remodeled including quartz countertops, new appliances, and updated bathrooms. The home also features a large fenced-in backyard, oversized garage, and great views of Snow King Mountain. Your dream home in Jackson awaits!

1000 Budge Dr, Jackson, 83002 5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,095,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,396 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Bordering 350 acres of Wyoming State Land, this elevated perch of 1.07 acres overlooks the Town of Jackson and offers views south toward the slopes of Snow King and beyond to South Park. Accessed via a private driveway at the top of Budge Drive, the 5-bedroom floor plan of nearly 3,400 sq.ft. affords ample room for family and guests. Two living areas provide space for entertaining, and expansive decks create private outdoor living space that is shielded by mature landscaping. Other interior appointments include a spa room with hot tub, sauna and lap pool. An oversized garage of nearly 1,000 sq.ft. comfortably accommodates vehicles and Jackson Hole gear. A green house and outbuildings round out this in-town offering. Enjoy the convenience of living in the Town of Jackson.

637 S Millward St, Jackson, 83001 2 Beds 2 Baths | $995,000 | Townhouse | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Near Snow King and public transportation, this well-kept townhome comfortably contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All appliances including washer and dryer are included. The attached 1-car garage is perfect for storing all your gear. Walking/biking distance to downtown yet in a quiet off-street location. Now vacant and easy to show.

