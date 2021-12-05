Check out these homes on the Elberton market now

(Elberton, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Elberton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2561 River Road, Elberton, 30635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Farm | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Make this your field of dreams! The place where friends and family gather, this amazing farm has all you can imagine and more. The gorgeous tree lined circular drive will lead to two wonderful homes. The first home is a quaint 1940s beauty that is full of character - from the heart pine floors and large rooms, to the wood-burning fireplace and covered porch, there will be plenty of space for everyone to enjoy. It features a newer roof and new Trane HVAC system, 3 bedrooms 2 Baths, kitchen with charming farm sink and spacious daylight laundry room. The guest lodge is the perfect meeting place for entertaining. Crowned with a beautiful wood cathedral ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace as a centerpiece, there are stunning views in every direction. This second home/lodge features a kitchen that is open to a spacious dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths (handicap accessible) and bonus loft bedroom. Additionally, there is an attached garage and workshop & your very own cleaning room for that catch of the day. An expansive wrap around porch provides a great place to see the beautiful sunrise and sunset over the wonderfully maintained pastures. This farm has plenty of paved road frontage, gated entry with white board fencing, small pond, and border creek. The land is mostly open with picturesque pastures and a mix of hardwoods on the back side of the property, with excellent roads/trails throughout. The location is close to Bobby Brown State Park, the Broad River, Nancy Hart Historic site and numerous boat ramps for both Lakes Russell and Clark Hill. Call today for all the details!

36 College Avenue, Elberton, 30635 3 Beds 4 Baths | $273,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,874 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome home! Come check out this gem on a large city lot. Walk to your favorite places to eat or shop on the square, enjoy the large private back yard great for pets or garden parties. This home boasts warm wood coffered ceilings, formal dining room, butlers pantry, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, each bedroom is equipped with its own full bath, private screened in porch off one of the bedrooms, large sunroom, an epic oversized front porch that is great for sipping sweet tea or watching the Friday night lights (football games) at the granite bowl right across the street, and a 2 car garage. Need more room? Not a problem! The Attic offers tons of potential for adding additional square footage. All of this is minuets from various outdoor activities at Lake Russel, Clark Hill, or Hartwell. With acceptable offer, most of the furnishings can stay. Please submit a pre-approval before booking a showing.

346 Oliver Street N, Elberton, 30635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Super cute and conveniently located minutes from Historic downtown Elberton. This home was built in 1915. Currently functions as an Antique Shop. ALL CONTENTS are included with the sell of the property. This home delivers both space and charm with a large rocking chair front porch, original hardwood floors, original fixtures, the possibilities are endless!! Several large storage buildings / large workshop with electricity. Centrally located to Athens, Lake Russell and Lake Hartwell. Property is being sold " As Is." This home has so much potential. This is a must see!! Call today!!

402 Heard Street, Elberton, 30635 7 Beds 5 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,562 Square Feet | Built in 1864

SITUATED ALONG ONE OF ELBERTON'S MOST DESIRABLE STREETS, THE SMOOTH LINES AND WONDERFUL SYMMETRY OF THIS CIRCA 1864 CLASSIC FRAME BEAUTY HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY RESTORED AND MODERNIZED WHILE MAINTAINING ITS EVER IMPORTANT HISTORIC INTEGRITY. THE MAIN HOUSE BOAST A FORMAL DINING ROOM, 7 BEDROOMS & 5.5 BATHS, WITH 5172 SQ. FT. RICHY APPOINTED WITH MOLDINGS, HIGH CEILINGS, WONDERFUL POCKET DOORS, ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORING & MULTIPLE GASLIGHT FIREPLACES, ACCENTED WITH CUSTON GRANITE SURROUNDS. THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE IS LOCATED ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND PRESENTS A SITTING ROOM AND LUXURIOUS BATH. GRACED WITH AN INVITING SUNROOM WITH A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, ENJOY OVERLOOKING THE GUNITE POOL AREA AND WATERFALLS ALONG WITH THE KOI POND, OR RELAX IN THE SPACIOUS HOT TUB BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH BANANA, APPLE, FIG AND PEAR TREES. HOUSE HAS A FULL WRAP AROUND PORCH. A FEW OF THE EXTENSIVE UPGRADES INCLUDE LOW MAINTENANCE VINYL SIDING, METAL TILE ROOFING SYSTEM, NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT AND METAL REPRODUCTION RAILINGS, ALL OF WHICH MAINTAIN THE HOME'S ORIGINAL BEAUTY. MULTI-ZONED HVAC SYSTEM MAINTAINES JUST THE RIGHT TEMPERATURE ACROSS THE ENTIRE HOUSE. THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN IS IS FULLY UPDATED AND ACCENTED WITH WARM VINTAGE DESIGN ACROSS THE ENTIRE APPLIANCE PACKAGE. EQUIPPED WITH A WINE CELLAR, FREESTANDING ICE MAKER AND A WALK IN BUTLERS PANTRY. SAFE ROOM IN WINE CELLAR AS WELL. THE GUEST HOUSE, SHOP AND POOL HOUSE EACH MIRROR THE STATELY ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS OF THE MAIN HOUSE. THE GUEST HOUSE FEATURES 1546 SQ. FT. WITH 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS, GAS FIREPLACE, KITCHEN, DEN, A SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH TANKLESS WATER HEATER AND 2 CAR GARAGE. THE POOL HOUSE HAS A HUGE BAR, POOL TABLE, CUSTOM FARM SINK, ICE MAKER AND HALF BATH THAT OPENS UP TO PATIO AREA BY FULLY RETACTABLE GLASS DOORS. THERE'S JUST SO MUCH TO OFFER IN THIS SPECTACULAR HOME. CALL FOR A SHOWING. ITS TRULY ONE OF A KIND!

