Tomah, WI

Tomah-curious? These homes are on the market

Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 5 days ago

(Tomah, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tomah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9427 Enamel Road, Tomah, 54660

3 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Don't miss out on this multi-level home minutes from Tomah in a rural setting subdivision. Home features 3BR, 1BA, 3 season sun room and more. Attached two vehicle garage is finished. The large .88'acre lot also features a detached 24'x26' unfinished garage and a 12'x16' storage shed for all of your garden equipment and toys. With multiple skylights the home interior is bright. Cozy up in front of the gas fireplace on the cold winter nights or enjoy your morning coffee in the sunroom.

For open house information, contact DaleAnn Bohac, CB River Valley Realty/BRF at 715-284-9055

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

418 W Foster St, Tomah, 54660

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Look no further! This is the perfect home. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in perfect location. Master bedroom on main floor, laundry tucked away in the bathroom for easy use. New gutters and down spouts in 2020. American Waterworks water proofing system installed in basement with lifetime warranty.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Handy, Hometown Real Estate LLC at 608-372-6299

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1922063)

1503 Stoughton Avenue, Tomah, 54660

3 Beds 1 Bath | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,457 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Don't pass up this turn of the century home which has a tastefully updated interior. Home has 3BR, 1BA and main floor laundry. The detached garage is 24'Wx36' deep giving you plenty of room for both vehicles, lawn mower & snow blower. Home is situated on a corner lot with a large back yard in a quiet residential area of Tomah.

For open house information, contact DaleAnn Bohac, CB River Valley Realty/BRF at 715-284-9055

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1558252)

23187 Hwy 21, Tomah, 54660

1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming home at a great price. Close to lots of amenities to include Walmart, Ft. McCoy, camping areas, snow tubing hills, skiing hills, and the highway. This home offers lots of space for a home office or exercise room for someone who would like a small place with a big yard. Alternately this could be a great rental property.

For open house information, contact Ken Walden, Castle Rock Realty LLC at 608-847-6020

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1924213)

