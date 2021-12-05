ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan-curious? These homes are on the market

Fort Morgan News Flash
 5 days ago

(Fort Morgan, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Morgan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

209 Maple St, Fort Morgan, 80701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1906

INVESTOR opportunity to purchase before end of year. 1. Offered in "as-is" condition. 2. Sale subject to existing month to month rental. Security deposit if any will be transferred to buyer at closing.3. No showings will occur until current lease, when available, and name of tenant with contact information is obtained. Offers during this period will be "sight unseen"/"drive by" only. Seller acknowledges that buyer will be allowed an health and safety only inspection period as available. However buyer's sole remedy for unsatisfactory health and safety conditions ONLY shall be termination with forfeiture of all earnest money. Upon termination, all earnest money shall be forfeited and paid to seller. 4. No seller's property disclosure will be provided.

719 Carol St, Fort Morgan, 80701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Well maintained 2 bed, 1 bath with attached 1 car garage. Stucco exterior and new sewer line installed.

800 Sherman St, Fort Morgan, 80701

0 Bed 6 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,323 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Centrally located building on a corner lot with parking! There is mature landscaping and an underground sprinkler system. The building has a sanctuary, private offices, library room, and a parish hall for large gatherings that features a fully appointed kitchen. The basement was used as a school at one time. Bonus! There is a 12,560 sq/ft vacant lot on the corner of 8th and Sherman with a water tap that can be included! Several potential uses including a residence, child care facility, private school, religious building and possibly others under special use. Contact the City of Fort Morgan for more details as this property is zoned R-1.

20451 County Road Q, Fort Morgan, 80701

4 Beds 1 Bath | $387,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1919

2.5 ACRES WITH THE AMENATIES OF TOWN JUST MINUTES FROM YOUR DOOR! Located just outside of Fort Morgan, this property features a recently updated 4 bed 2 bath home, a 30'x24' insulated garage with 3 overhead doors, concrete & electric (work bench include), a few extra storage buildings, mostly fenced + no dirt roads or HOA. The septic has been pumped, well is permitted, leased Culligan water softener and a Blue Ribbon 14 Month Silver home warranty will be offered to a Buyer at closing... all you have to do is move in!

