Take a look at these homes on the Baxley market now

(Baxley, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baxley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

250 Bethel Church Road, Surrency, 31563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Cabin | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Private Country Living! Come enjoy the quiet life with your very own affordable farm! This USDA approved address qualifies for 100% financing! Located 45 minutes to Hinesville, 25 minutes to Jesup, 15 minutes to Glennville, 15 minutes to Baxley, this is a great central location! Shopping in town is 15 minutes away in Baxley where you will find Walmart and many other stores! This is the perfect place for a minifarm, homestead, or a country getaway! 15 acres of land has large area of planted pines,a sweet modern cabin with rustic touches (3 bedrooms and 2 full baths!), huge newer shop, stables, pecan orchard, 2 deep wells, and storage building! Bring your 4 wheelers, firepits, boats, and RVs! This land is yours to do what you wish! This home is constructed of solid wood for the majority of the interior for a warm rustic feel. Bedrooms are large size and have nice size bathrooms. Great layout! Front porch faces quiet rolling fields across the country road, truly breath taking and quiet! The back yard is a beautiful greenscape of trees and shade. Selling furnished! Call today for a private showing!!

103 Cook St, Baxley, 31513 4 Beds 4 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This is a spacious brick building that was once in operation as a Daycare. It can be used as a business or turned into a home. It is close to town but out of City Limits. Has large fenced in yard approximately + / - 1.16 acre corner lot . Building is 2036 Sq. Ft. and there is room to build more dwellings on the property. Building has 4 Large rooms, a total of (4) Half Baths and a kitchen.

40 Walton, Baxley, 31513 4 Beds 4 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,191 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Your in town retreat. Not far from any of the amenities Baxley has to offer, sets this family oasis on a sprawling 1.31 acres. The 2191 sqft home feels much larger, as the room sizes are generous. The open concept floor plan brags a nearly 25x25 family/ dining combo. The kitchen has an amazing amount of storage, with drawers and cabinets the entire length of the breakfast peninsula that can seat eight. Four bedrooms and three and a half baths are ready for your large family to enjoy. The inground pool with diving board will keep all of you cool in the hottest, dog days of summer; while being fenced off from the rest of the yard. The fenced in part of the yard is perfect for your garden space, pets and small children; while the area beyond the fence is great for football, soccer and any other activities requiring room to spread out. The shop and lean-to are spacious. Come see what all the fuss is about and get ready to settle in to this comfortable homestead with your family in mind.

1038 Hatch Pkwy N, Baxley, 31513 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property!! This property includes approximately 6.75 acres with a partially fenced back yard and a duplex that has one bedroom and one bathroom each! The property is fully occupied with tenants. The taxes are an estimate! The seller is to put a new roof on both properties prior to closing. The house has central heat and air, but the duplex has a window unit.

