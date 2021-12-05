ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxley, GA

Take a look at these homes on the Baxley market now

Baxley Voice
Baxley Voice
 5 days ago

(Baxley, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baxley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22umPb_0dEhc18v00

250 Bethel Church Road, Surrency, 31563

3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Cabin | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Private Country Living! Come enjoy the quiet life with your very own affordable farm! This USDA approved address qualifies for 100% financing! Located 45 minutes to Hinesville, 25 minutes to Jesup, 15 minutes to Glennville, 15 minutes to Baxley, this is a great central location! Shopping in town is 15 minutes away in Baxley where you will find Walmart and many other stores! This is the perfect place for a minifarm, homestead, or a country getaway! 15 acres of land has large area of planted pines,a sweet modern cabin with rustic touches (3 bedrooms and 2 full baths!), huge newer shop, stables, pecan orchard, 2 deep wells, and storage building! Bring your 4 wheelers, firepits, boats, and RVs! This land is yours to do what you wish! This home is constructed of solid wood for the majority of the interior for a warm rustic feel. Bedrooms are large size and have nice size bathrooms. Great layout! Front porch faces quiet rolling fields across the country road, truly breath taking and quiet! The back yard is a beautiful greenscape of trees and shade. Selling furnished! Call today for a private showing!!

For open house information, contact Holly Brannen, ERA Kings Bay Realty at 912-729-2266

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9068612)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T86cW_0dEhc18v00

103 Cook St, Baxley, 31513

4 Beds 4 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This is a spacious brick building that was once in operation as a Daycare. It can be used as a business or turned into a home. It is close to town but out of City Limits. Has large fenced in yard approximately + / - 1.16 acre corner lot . Building is 2036 Sq. Ft. and there is room to build more dwellings on the property. Building has 4 Large rooms, a total of (4) Half Baths and a kitchen.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Capalbo, GA Dreamworks Realty LLC at 912-705-7084

Copyright © 2021 Altamaha Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABBRGA-19442)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rV19V_0dEhc18v00

40 Walton, Baxley, 31513

4 Beds 4 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,191 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Your in town retreat. Not far from any of the amenities Baxley has to offer, sets this family oasis on a sprawling 1.31 acres. The 2191 sqft home feels much larger, as the room sizes are generous. The open concept floor plan brags a nearly 25x25 family/ dining combo. The kitchen has an amazing amount of storage, with drawers and cabinets the entire length of the breakfast peninsula that can seat eight. Four bedrooms and three and a half baths are ready for your large family to enjoy. The inground pool with diving board will keep all of you cool in the hottest, dog days of summer; while being fenced off from the rest of the yard. The fenced in part of the yard is perfect for your garden space, pets and small children; while the area beyond the fence is great for football, soccer and any other activities requiring room to spread out. The shop and lean-to are spacious. Come see what all the fuss is about and get ready to settle in to this comfortable homestead with your family in mind.

For open house information, contact Robert Ruhlen, EXP Realty at 912-253-5721

Copyright © 2021 Altamaha Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABBRGA-19321)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mt4Om_0dEhc18v00

1038 Hatch Pkwy N, Baxley, 31513

2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property!! This property includes approximately 6.75 acres with a partially fenced back yard and a duplex that has one bedroom and one bathroom each! The property is fully occupied with tenants. The taxes are an estimate! The seller is to put a new roof on both properties prior to closing. The house has central heat and air, but the duplex has a window unit.

For open house information, contact Tina Bullock, Keller Williams Realty Georgia Communities at 833-833-1145

Copyright © 2021 Douglas Coffee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCCRBGA-109933)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Glennville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Baxley, GA
City
Jesup, GA
City
Hinesville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Private Country Living#Usda#Era Kings Bay Realty#City Limits
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baxley Voice

Baxley Voice

Baxley, GA
88
Followers
271
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baxley Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy