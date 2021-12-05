Take a look at these homes on the North Adams market now

(North Adams, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in North Adams. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

382 B Hill Road, Pownal, 05261 2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Private log home sitting at the end of a road. Perfectly positioned on the top of the hill to take advantage of unique and gorgeous views. Featuring an open floor plan, living room, dining room and kitchen area. 2 bedrooms and a full bath also on the main floor. The prefect deck and screen porch also take in the amazing views and connect with nature. The basement features a finished family room (currently setup as a 3rd bedroom) that walks out to a concrete patio. A shed/barn for extra storage and a private location complete the package.

30 Mount Williams Dr, Williamstown, 01267 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1950

483 Walnut St, North Adams, 01247 5 Beds 3 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This contractor special is a diamond in the rough, just waiting to be finished with your vision to make it your new home. It is a single family home with amazing views. It has been gutted, and now has new subflooring, studs, plumbing (for both the kitchen and bathrooms and laundry room). The electrical has had some updating as well. Foundation supports have been put in. Engineered plan is available to help with the final vision of the home. Lisa Mendel maty31@hotmail.com 413-841-3329 BURNHAM GOLD REAL ESTATE, LLC

91 Yale St, North Adams, 01247 6 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1880

