Jasper, TX

Top homes for sale in Jasper

Jasper News Flash
 5 days ago

(Jasper, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jasper. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVHPX_0dEhbzXh00

945 Hunterwood Dr., Jasper, 75951

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,211 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Great house on Hunterwood Drive! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan with separate dining room and breakfast nook off kitchen, downstairs also includes nice living room with wood burning fireplace and half bath. Master suite is also downstairs and has a very roomy bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Walk upstairs into nice game room/den, 3 more bedrooms and bath. This home also has two car garage and storage building, private back yard backs up to wooded acreage tract.

For open house information, contact Denise Cox-Delay, ERA 1st Choice Real Estate at 409-384-3247

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdKTR_0dEhbzXh00

11280 Sam Rayburn Pkwy, Jasper, 75951

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Barndominium on unrestricted land that backs up to the Angelina National Forest. Launch your boat at the Umphrey Pavilion in 5 minutes or be at Cassels Boykin Park in less than 30 minutes. Plenty of shop area for your boat and other toys! Outdoors kitchen in the shop area to entertain family and friends. This is the perfect place if you're looking for convenience at Sam Rayburn. All metal construction that is very secure and low maintenance. Refrigerators, guest bedroom furniture, washer/dryer, dining room table and patio furniture stay for the new owner. Call Clint (817) 235-9570

For open house information, contact Clint Wade, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RBi6_0dEhbzXh00

436 County Road 168, Jasper, 75951

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in None

Impressive 3 bd 2 ba home perfectly situated on 1.971 acres +/- in Ryall Acres. A wide foyer brings you into a large living space with vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a beautiful stone fireplace. If you need extra living space you have a large den/game room that also has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and lots of windows for natural light. The kitchen has an island and a breakfast area with a built in desk/hutch. Next to the kitchen is a large formal dining room. A tranquil master bedroom includes an en-suite with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a walk in closet partially lined with cedar. The other 2 bedrooms also have walk in closets. The office has built ins for easy organization. The windows throughout the home help feature the beautifully landscaped yard. Your circular driveway makes for a grand welcome, and is connected to a detached two-car carport (new roof & gutters 2021, entire home) with a covered walk way.

For open house information, contact Jessica Poindexter, Rayburn Realty at 409-698-2109

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIvDi_0dEhbzXh00

402 E Morris, Jasper, 75951

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 967 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Investor Special! Do not pass this one up. Come check out this great investment property w/ tenant already in place! Or this property could make an adorable starter home with a blank canvas and huge potential, ready for you to add your personal touch. Quiet street that is convenient to all Jasper has to offer. Come look today!

For open house information, contact Erica Gambrell, Rayburn Realty at 409-698-2109

Jasper, TX
ABOUT

With Jasper News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

