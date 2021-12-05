House hunt Winnemucca: See what’s on the market now

(Winnemucca, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Winnemucca than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

900 Lonnie Lane, Winnemucca, 89445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Estimated availability date for showings to begin September 28, 2021. Estimated completion date is November 30, 2021; subject to change due to unforeseen construction delays. Current taxes posted in listing are representative of the vacant lot only, and will be adjusted by the Humboldt County Assessor following the completion of construction.

4245 Placer Way, Winnemucca, 89445 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house now available for you to call home. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets. Enjoy a nice family dinner by the french doors in the dining room. Private master bedroom encloses a walk-in closet and bathroom with extra cabinet space. Spacious closets in the 3 other rooms. On the exterior of the home, you'll find a 27x27 shop in progress. Don't miss out on this great home, schedule your showing today!

1835 South Bridge, Winnemucca, 89445 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 986 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home on .22 acre. close to schools. There is a carport on the side of the home and a 720 sq ft shop in the back yard, accessable through the alley way . This home has character. It would make a great retirement home or a cute starter home for the right person.

4000 Larry Drive, Winnemucca, 89445 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Mobile Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2009

1.25 acres on a corner lot w/in walking distance to Grass Valley Elementary. This beauty offers vaulted ceilings throughout giving it a more open feeling. Master suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub & a separate shower. Kitchen provides a large pantry & cute breakfast bar. Large covered porch located in the back that is great for entertaining guests. Plenty of space for any critters you may have!

