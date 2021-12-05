Check out these homes on the Dumas market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

 5 days ago

(Dumas, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dumas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

321 Spruce Ave, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,205 Square Feet | Built in None

This cute home is ready to keep you cozy this winter! Offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and single car garage. Features a pergola and a fire pit for you to enjoy those summer nights as well.

5535 Us-87, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Country charm with acres galore! Enjoy the beautiful morning sunrises and magnificent sunsets. Amenities include: private well and septic system, generator, fireplace, and a storm cellar. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and an over sized 2 car attached garage. Located approx. 6 miles West of Dumas. The only thing missing is a new owner. Call today to view this prime property!!

302 S Porter Ave, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $153,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in None

ADORABLE corner lot, completely remodeled home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath. You will definitely enjoy the front porch as well as the shop in the back yard! This home will not last! Call today!

211 Zauk, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in None

CORNER LOT CHARM! This three bedroom home sits on a corner lot with side entry covered parking. The open-concept living space is large with refinished hardwood flooring and updated paint, texture & lighting. The owner's bedroom is complete with an en-suite half bath. The hall bathroom has updated flooring, fixtures & paint/texture. The separate utility room has extra storage cabinets. Call today!

