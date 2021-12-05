Check out these homes on the Dumas market now

(Dumas, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dumas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

321 Spruce Ave, Dumas, 79029 3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,205 Square Feet | Built in None

This cute home is ready to keep you cozy this winter! Offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and single car garage. Features a pergola and a fire pit for you to enjoy those summer nights as well.

For open house information, contact Emily James, Houlette Real Estate at 806-935-2863

5535 Us-87, Dumas, 79029 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Country charm with acres galore! Enjoy the beautiful morning sunrises and magnificent sunsets. Amenities include: private well and septic system, generator, fireplace, and a storm cellar. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and an over sized 2 car attached garage. Located approx. 6 miles West of Dumas. The only thing missing is a new owner. Call today to view this prime property!!

For open house information, contact Mikki Burns, GRI, ABR, RENE, ePro, PSA, SRS, C2EX, Fathom Realty, LLC at 469-231-8088

302 S Porter Ave, Dumas, 79029 3 Beds 2 Baths | $153,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in None

ADORABLE corner lot, completely remodeled home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath. You will definitely enjoy the front porch as well as the shop in the back yard! This home will not last! Call today!

For open house information, contact Marissa Martinez, Xtreme Realty at 806-935-3448

211 Zauk, Dumas, 79029 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in None

CORNER LOT CHARM! This three bedroom home sits on a corner lot with side entry covered parking. The open-concept living space is large with refinished hardwood flooring and updated paint, texture & lighting. The owner's bedroom is complete with an en-suite half bath. The hall bathroom has updated flooring, fixtures & paint/texture. The separate utility room has extra storage cabinets. Call today!

For open house information, contact The Real Estate Gals Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Dumas at 806-935-7364