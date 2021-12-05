Check out these homes on the Eufaula market now

(Eufaula, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eufaula than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

0 Squirrel Drive, Eufaula, 36027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,400 | Mobile Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Just listed! White Oak Shores subdivision! 5 lots with septic tank, property partially fenced. Property has boat storage as well as outbuildings. Property features two mobile homes one is in need of some TLC but can be an income producing property. Enjoy being at the lake without the lake prices. This community has pools and its own boat ramp! Call Laura today at 334-791-3889

2449 County Road 79, Eufaula, 36027 4 Beds 2 Baths | $264,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,373 Square Feet | Built in 1965

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY LIVING, minutes from Eufaula w/ quick access to Hwy 431. Spacious brick, farm house on 6 acres features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Recent updates to the kitchen & living room with plenty of natural sunlight. Bedroom features mini split AC for increased efficiency. Large sunroom overlooking the various fruit trees behind the house. Additional oversized storage area behind the attached two-car garage. Roof, flooring, and tankless water heater recently installed. Motivated Seller!!

1494 Barbour Lane, Eufaula, 36027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1969

WATERFRONT! Location is everything and this home has it! This beautiful home has an Enormous family room with windows on all sides/open floor plan/wood burning fireplace/great waterfront views from several rooms inside the home and from deck outside master bedroom. Home has city water but also has a pump and well. Low maintenance home made of cypress board and batton. Roof has 30 yr shingles!

21 North Fork Lane, Eufaula, 36027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,628 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Secluded and private creek front cabin overlooking Cowikee Creek has everything to offer. Catching fish from sun up to sundown and then relaxing around a bonfire, rocking the evening away on the back deck listening to the crickets and frogs serenade. Then retire inside where home boast heart pine floors, open floor plan, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless appliances. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS!!

