Check out these homes on the Pryor market now

(Pryor, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pryor. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6904 W 640 Road, Chouteau, 74337 4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,740 Square Feet | Built in 1973

85-acres situated in Mayes county & is gate to paradise. View of property is priceless which includes at night, beautiful view of the Milky Way. Virgin Bluestem hay meadow w/ large pond (stocked w/ bass) & out buildings. Home fell prey to vandals & while structure is solid, inside in need of repair. Owner not confirmed working order since vandalism. Home as-is, no warranties implied or given. HUGE opportunity here. 34x34 basement w/ custom snooker table. Seller willing to carry portion of contract price

For open house information, contact James Shaffer, Tommy Dyer Real Estate at 918-543-8822

904 Colonial Drive, Pryor, 74361 3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Come see this well maintained and loved home in a great location of Pryor. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been loved for many years by highly motivated sellers. Close access to highway 69 and highway 20. Just a few miles away from Mayes County Google Data Center. Located a half mile from Pryor High School. Needs few repairs but will not go FHA. Being sold As-Is.

For open house information, contact Brandy Ford, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

86 Pryor Creek Loop, Chouteau, 74337 4 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, FRONT DECK, COVERED BACK DECK, TWO LARGE STORAGE BUILDINGS, LARGE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINNING, BACKUP TO CORP LAND. 3 CAR CARPORT ON NORTH END OF HOME, 16' COVERED PORCH ON FRONT, ABOUT 30' PORCH ON SOUTH END OF HOME AND ABOUT 28' COVERED PORCH ON BACK OF HOME. FULL FENCED YARD. BACKS UP TO ABOUT 100 ACRES OF CORP LAND.

For open house information, contact Joe Kight, Tommy Dyer Real Estate at 918-543-8822

1729 Marietta Street, Pryor, 74361 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in 1993

One of Pryor's most sought for neighborhoods has a stunning home on the market. This beauty offers a spacious kitchen w/an abundant amount of cabinets & counter space. Grand living room w/vaulted ceiling & gorgeous wood floors. Breakfast nook w/bay window. Master suite w/en-suite bath entertains a sep. shower & claw foot soaker tub. Lg 2 car gar. holds an indoor safe rm. Start entertaining in your backyard oasis w/your inground 8' +/- deep swimming pool surrounded w/a maintenance free privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Kimm Kennon, Lakeland Real Estate NEOK at 918-434-5095