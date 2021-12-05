ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

On the hunt for a home in Detroit Lakes? These houses are on the market

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 5 days ago

(Detroit Lakes, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Detroit Lakes than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxMom_0dEhbtFL00

372 6Th Street, Audubon, 56511

2 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Come see this great starter home or investment property on an large corner lot! -Next to a brand new head start and close to elementary. Across street from playground and baseball field - Features steel siding, deck, central air, main floor bedroom with master half bath - Upper level has two rooms, there is a third possible bedroom next to the bedroom upstairs, it doesn't have a closet or a door, but makes a great baby room or office. Schedule a showing with your favorite Realtor today!

For open house information, contact Nick Fairbanks, eXp Realty (3247 FGO) at 701-532-3081

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-5962)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3609iL_0dEhbtFL00

409 State Street E, Detroit Lakes, 56501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great bones with unlimited potential in this 3 bed 2 bath home nestled in the heart of Detroit Lakes Mn!! Furnace and water heater were recently installed, just add your own finishing touches and this baby will shine!

For open house information, contact James Keeley, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6131422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odtRi_0dEhbtFL00

31647 Rock Rice Road, Rochert, 56578

3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Country roads take me home! Where else will you find 10 acres for this price?! Although this 3 bed 1 bath home is being sold as is, its great bones will allow you to put your stamp on it! Mix of woods, recreational, & tillable land. 15 minutes from DL & close to Tamarac Refuge & Rock, Rice, & Cotton Lake

For open house information, contact James Keeley, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6124613)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIcW5_0dEhbtFL00

12437 Case Road, Detroit Lakes, 56501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Enjoy your privacy with this 2bd 1bth on 6 acres just south of Detroit Lakes! Unfinished basement with walkout to the backyard. Call your favorite Realtor and schedule a showing today! Owner/agent

For open house information, contact Nick Fairbanks, eXp Realty (3247 FGO) at 701-532-3081

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-6058)

See more property details

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes, MN
ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

